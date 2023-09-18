Creative shopping is the topic of this story from Teri Meador about her mother-in-law, Mary Sue Meador:
"In 2015, she went shopping at Dillard's in Baton Rouge with my sister-in-law (her daughter) for a dress for my son's wedding.
"She asked the man in the dress department, 'Do you have a vintage department?'
"He responded, 'Ma’am, are you looking to buy for an event or a play?'
"She said, 'No sir, I am looking for one for my funeral. The dress is for my grandson's wedding, but I am always prepared.'
"Smiley, that sweet woman, one of your frequent contributors, entered her heavenly home Saturday dressed for glory in the most beautiful vintage dress you can imagine."
Grandfather's visit?
"The Saturday story from Morgan Landry, whose son saw an apparition of his wife’s late grandfather, reminded me of an event from the 1980s," says Kerry Palmer, of Lafayette.
"My brother Terry and I had an office in downtown Lafayette. My long-passed grandfather had smoked a pipe, and his favorite tobacco was Half & Half.
"As a child, I loved the smell of that tobacco.
"I left the office to meet with a client. Upon my return, when I stepped through the door, I could smell the aroma of Half & Half tobacco.
"I asked my brother if anyone had been in the office smoking a pipe. He got a funny look on his face, and said no one had been in the office — but he had been thinking about our grandfather."
Love interrupted
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "I read the Monday story by Denise Wagner, about the mallard drake’s rough courtship of the hens.
"Reminded me of a duck hunt, when a pair of mallards came right in and I dropped the drake.
"The hen flew off. Some species will circle back when you drop their mate. This hen never thought about circling back.
"After reading Denise’s story, I think I understand why she seemed happy to be done with him."
Sorry, Larry
After I mentioned British actors Vivien Leigh and Leslie Howard in "Gone With the Wind," I heard from Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge:
"There were nearly three British lead actors in the movie. I read they did a screen test of Laurence Olivier with Vivien Leigh (they were married then), to see if Olivier could play Rhett Butler.
"Word is that Olivier 'overwhelmed' Leigh, and they went with Clark Gable."
Jimmy was here
"I realize I am late to the dance," says Nick Delaune, of Prairieville, "but I had to mention my Jimmy Buffett experience I haven’t seen mentioned yet.
"I saw his 'Cheeseburger in Paradise' tour at the Riverside Centroplex in Baton Rouge on July 28, 1978.
"Little River Band opened for him. And if I remember correctly, Jimmy performed that night with a broken leg."
Special People Dept.
- Mary Lee Wilson, of Clinton, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 19. She played on the first women’s basketball team at Southern University, and coached the East High School Tigers girls’ basketball team to a state championship in 1968. She is the proud grandmother of Shalanda Young, Office of Management and Budget director in President Biden’s cabinet.
- Orville Howes celebrates his 95th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 19.
- Tom and Marilyn Buzbee, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 67 years of marriage Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Common name
"Browsing the net, I received an invitation to offer my preference in the upcoming presidential election," says Ernie Gremillion.
"I gave my preference, which was followed by a request for my email address.
"I get this often, and view it as a ploy to just get my email address. I gave my address as noneofyourbusiness@gmail.com.
"I got a response that they had already received a vote from that address."