For the next few days I'll be sharing some stories of the holidays that came in while I was on my Well-Deserved Vacation. For instance:
Alan R. Crnko, of Holden, says, "My grandsons: Ridley, 9, and Rhett, 7, provided their share of merriment for Christmas.
"Rhett, a voracious reader, has been tackling book after book in search of bonus points at school.
"A frequent reader of the Bible, I keep one handy on the kitchen table.
"Rhett, on his way in the house, looked at the table, spied my Bible and remarked, 'Grandpa, you haven't finished that book yet?'
"Ridley, seeing one of my opened gifts was a set of earbuds, curiously looked at them, wondering what they were.
"I explained, and he said, 'Oh, I thought they were hearing aids, since CC (his grandmother) is always hollering at you.'
"We were watching football on TV when the Green Bay Packers were playing, and Ridley asked, 'Why are those people in the stands wearing big pieces of cornbread on their heads?'"
Have a ball
Geri Schexnayder, of Donaldsonville, says the holidays remind her of her grandmother’s old family recipe for whiskey balls:
"It calls for a '25-cent bag of vanilla wafers,' 1½ cups of pecans (which she picked and shelled herself), and 3 jiggers of whiskey.
"Vanilla wafers are now $2.85 a bag, pecans $18 a pound, and Crown Royal Apple Whiskey about $45 a bottle.
"Y’all can make a batch or two for about $65."
Nice People Dept.
Keith Walker, of Ventress, says he was on his way to a Christmas choral event at St. George School, where his grandson is in first grade.
"I had a few minutes to spare, so I slipped over to my favorite barbecue joint. There was only one other customer there, and he welcomed me as I entered.
"He left with a hearty 'Merry Christmas!' as I was having my favorite po-boy.
"When I stepped up to the counter to pay, I was told my meal had been taken care of by the friendly greeter.
"The choral event was outstanding. This was truly a remarkable evening of giving."
Special People Dept.
- Lois Gautreaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 93rd birthday Dec. 17.
- J. Carrol Mallett, of Prairieville, celebrated his 93rd birthday Saturday, Dec. 31. He worked at Baton Rouge's original Hopper's drive-in on Scenic Highway in the '50s and '60s.
- Jackie Cambas celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, Jan. 2.
- Gaston and Lorraine Cambre Gerald, of Central, celebrate 69 years of marriage Monday, Jan. 2.
- Russell and JoAnn Gill, of Avondale, celebrated their 60th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 28.
- Joseph Donald Langlois and Beverly Landry Langlois, of River Ridge, celebrated 60 years of marriage Tuesday, Dec. 27.
- Donald "Don" Keith and Cathline "Kitty" Cole Ingram celebrated their 50th anniversary Friday, Dec. 30. He retired from Pennington Biomedical Research Center after heading the Laboratory of Nutritional Neuroscience and Aging. She retired after teaching in Baltimore, Maryland, schools.
Venerable venue
Sheryl Bourdier Sherlock, of Baton Rouge, adds to our tales of the old Tulane Stadium:
"I was a member of 'The Golden Band from Tiger Land' when LSU played Wyoming in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1968, at Tulane Stadium.
"I remember how it felt when the Tiger fans jumped up and down, again and again, on the bleachers. I felt as if they would absolutely collapse at any moment. I could see the ground under the bleachers, because it did not have a closed bottom. Very scary."
Sorry, Santa
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says that as a child in Hawaii, "Santa brought us a stocking filled with candy, nuts, small toys, and an apple, which we found at the foot of our beds on Christmas morning. No fireplace!"