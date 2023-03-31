Dear Smiley: Stories about porches in your column reminded me that on Welham Plantation my three sisters and I sat on the steps in the middle of our front porch to watch the Model T Ford of Mr. McCray come by after he got off work at the company store in the early evening.
What mesmerized us each day was a beautiful sunset. Then we'd lie on the porch and watch the bees boring holes on the exposed beams or climbing into their holes to bed down for the night.
That front step was a refuge of beauty, and a haven. The house was raised on brick pillars, and the porch was adorned with the vines of a wisteria tree, so it was especially cool during the summer.
Those days created memories all children should have the opportunity to experience. Life was simple — and complete.
KAREN POIRRIER
Lutcher
Golden memories
Dear Smiley: Discussions on "passer la veille sur la gallery," i.e., passing the evening on the porch, brought back childhood memories of growing up in Golden Meadow in the early '40s.
One of my aunts lived next door, and her front porch was a favorite neighborhood gathering place to "passser la veille" and share local happenings.
Spanish moss was put in piles and lit to create smoke to help ward off mosquitoes. The children would play while the adults would talk.
Occasionally the conversation focused on some woman being ill. If a child would overhear the conversation and ask what the woman's illness was, the adult's answer was that she suffered from "une maladie que tu ne nommes pas," i.e., a sickness you don't name.
It was a while before I learned the sickness that adults didn't name was pregnancy.
TERRY DANTIN
Thibodaux
No Marlon Brando!
Dear Smiley: In 1991 we moved from Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, population 40,000-plus, to Jefferson in York County, Pennsylvania, population 650.
One day I was walking toward the town square. I looked up to see a couple of dozen motorcycles coming down the hill toward the square.
Suddenly, my mind was filled with images from movies where Hells Angels rode into a small town and terrorized the residents!
I later learned there was a motorcycle club located about a mile outside town. They were hosting a hill climb that day.
LINDA M. LEWIS
York, Pennsylvania
Tate is great!
Dear Smiley: Speaking of small towns, we saw an ad for Tate City, Georgia, the "loveliest town in north Georgia."
We located it by traveling on a forestry road up the Tallulah River. We arrived to find a sign that said, "Tate City, population + or - 32."
The highlight of the trip was a stop at a small wooden shed which is touted as the "Tate City Mall."
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Blue Caddy Blues
Dear Smiley: Regarding your Wednesday column about Hank and Elvis both playing in Baton Rouge at different times, and both arriving at the Baton Rouge High auditorium in baby blue Cadillacs:
As each of these entertainers died of alcoholism and/or addiction, I might caution your readers about the hazards of buying a baby blue Cadillac
RANDY RAYBURN
Savanah Lakes Village, South Carolina
Payday
Dear Smiley: I want you to know you’re costing me a lot of money. Every time you print an article I send in, I have to buy five papers — one for me, two for relatives in Pennsylvania, and two for relatives in Texas.
You might ask why don’t I just buy one paper and copy the article. That’s because they really enjoy reading all of your column. I was wondering if maybe you couldn’t reimburse me a little bit once in a while.
DONALD LANDAICHE
Donaldsonville
Dear Donald: No problem. The check's in the mail. Trust me.