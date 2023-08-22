Our series on driving abroad has yielded some horror stories. "T.W." of Baton Rouge, describes his experiences:
"I have had my share of driving on foreign soil, from driving in seven lanes of traffic on a clearly marked four-lane highway in Seoul (with the obligatory scooters in between) to pouring Gatorade into a leaking radiator crossing through an unnamed desert.
"But the most daunting drive was just outside London, into the town of Milton Keynes.
"It was my first trip to the UK, and I was already a little nervous about driving on the wrong side of the road. Well, imagine my trepidation when the directions to my hotel ended with, 'Turn left at the 7th traffic circle.'"
Too late!
On Tuesday a reader told of taking the train up Pikes Peak after a local warned about the hazards of driving.
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, had this reaction:
"Having driven up Pikes Peak, white-knuckled all the way and a lot of clinching, too, swearing never to do it again, I have only one thing to say: 'THERE WAS A TRAIN?'"
Cheap movie blues
I haven't been to the movies for a while, but recall that on my last trip, between the admission and the concession stand, I spent enough for dinner at a nice restaurant.
This was not always the case, as Bill Haynie, of Slidell, recalls:
"Reading about free entertainment with the children at car dealerships made me remember one of the many great cost-saving ideas from my dad: 'It's always cheaper to send kids to the movies than pay babysitting fees.'
"He added, 'Especially on Saturdays during double features.'
"Of course, we know today the double features aren’t offered."
Early birds
Speaking of movies, Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge, says, "The favorite movie line of a reader, John Wayne's 'We're burning daylight,' was not original in his 1972 film, 'The Cowboys.'
"In 1910, the popular author Jack London published one of his best-selling books entitled 'Burning Daylight.'
"It was about an 1890s Yukon gold seeker who shouted 'Daylight's burning!' to urge people to be up and working at sunrise rather than letting daylight burn away unused."
Treasured wave
Here's another story about finding free ways to entertain kids:
Loretta Toussant, of Baton Rouge, says, "In the early '70s, The Jackson 5 came to Baton Rouge to play a concert.
"Rather than bringing my sister and me to the concert, my ever-frugal father decided we would meet their plane at the airport, free of charge!
"Somehow I managed to be standing on a corner alone as their limo drove by — and Tito Jackson waved at me! My 10-year-old heart skipped a beat!
"One of many fun, but free, memories of life with our dad! He’s now 86, and frugal as ever!"
Versatile grain
Our stories of Louisiana's love for rice and gravy led Richard Stagnoli, of Central, to remind us that rice can be consumed in other forms:
"I grew up in the Kentucky mountains. There were nine children; my dad was a coal miner, short on cash. We would have either rice or oatmeal for breakfast.
"We would take a bowl of hot rice and add sugar and butter, or we would add sugar and milk, or we would add brown sugar and cinnamon, or even fruit we had canned during the summer.
"I never had rice for dinner until I went into the Navy.
"My wife's grandmother would ask me to do chores around her house, paying me with a meal of liver and onions, backed up with her fantastic rice pudding."
It's an epidemic!
Dr. Michael Puyau says current news events remind him of this sign over his door:
“What is the difference between ignorance and stupidity?
“There is a cure for ignorance!”