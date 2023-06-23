Dear Smiley: Submissions about men in dresses remind me of one of the biggest “drag shows” in history: “The Buddy D Parade,” in 2010, when the Saints were headed to the Super Bowl.
The late Buddy Diliberto, radio host for Saints’ games, had said, decades before, that if the Saints ever went to the Super Bowl he’d walk down Canal Street wearing a dress!
Bobby Hebert had replaced Buddy on his radio show, and said, "In honor of Buddy, let’s all walk down Canal Street wearing dresses!"
My son-in-law and I went to Goodwill and bought dresses. We were part of about 800 men who paraded from the Dome to the French Quarter. A crowd of over 5,000 lined the streets.
Some of the ladies commented that my dress “accentuated my figure.”
Ya reckon with the current laws, were it to happen again, that nobody under 18 could attend the parade?
HODGES "HOODLUM" MERCER
Slidell
Dear Hoodlum: Judging from the photos of you and your son-in-law in your gowns, I wouldn't want anyone, of any age, to see it!
Blind date blues
Dear Smiley: As a teenager, I got a summer job as a dishwasher at summer camp in North Carolina.
My co-workers fixed me up with a blind date on my day off. I was surprised when she showed up. She was 6 feet tall; I'm 5-foot7.
At the movie theater, the ticket lady said, "That'll be $3 for you, Ma'am, and $2 for your son."
I decided on "Dr. Zhivago" at a drive-in movie.
A great movie, but it started sprinkling and I had to use my windshield wipers intermittently through the lengthy movie.
When it finally ended, my car wouldn't start (the battery was dead) and I had to get someone to jump my car!
That was our last date, and my last blind date!
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Dear Eddie: And I'll bet she said the same thing, Shorty.
No Lance Armstrong!
Dear Smiley: I wrote recently of my bike riding mishap, but I was also an award-winning cyclist.
In 2008, my son Adam and I entered the annual Bike MS, a two-day 150-mile bike ride from Hammond to Percy Quin State Park in McComb, Mississippi, to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis.
Within the first mile, Adam T-boned a rider. He survived with only abrasions.
We started off again, only to find I had a flat rear tire. I hitched a ride on the SAG (support and gear) wagon to the first rest stop 10 miles away.
My tire was patched, Adam rode up, and we continued. Not a mile down the rode, my rear tire went flat again. Same procedure.
This happened three more times! I rode maybe a total of 3 miles to Adam's 50. We decided to catch a ride to Percy Quin, 25 miles away, call it a day, and catch the bus back to Hammond.
Awards were presented during the evening meal. I won the Golden Sprocket Award as "the most unlucky rider in recent Bike MS history."
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Clueless carpenter
Dear Smiley: Speaking about math reminded me of measurements, since I have some experience working in the industrial environment.
"Measure twice and cut once," or in my case "measure to cut, beat to fit, paint to cover."
A young man I knew years ago said he hated math and was dropping out of school.
Incredulously, I asked what he was going to do. He said his dad worked as a carpenter, and he was going to work with him!
I have always wondered how that worked out for him.
ALAN R. CRNKO
Holden
True believer
Dear Smiley: Stuck in New Orleans traffic, an old truck in front of me had this bumper sticker:
“Everyone must have something to believe in. I believe I’ll have another beer."
PAT HOGAN
Covington