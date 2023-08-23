I love stories about drivers who do their own thing behind the wheel (especially since I'm safe at home and not on the highway with them).
Lucy Sloan says, "Many years ago, my father was driving my mother to an out-of-town appointment when they found themselves on a new four-lane divided highway.
"This was all new to them. But they drove along enjoying the new highway — until my mother noticed a lot of cars honking and making hand gestures at them.
"Finally, she said to my dad, 'Furney, I think we are supposed to be on the other side.'
"My dad surveyed the situation and said, 'Well, it looks like there is plenty of room over here for all of us.'
"After several more miles of honking cars, irate drivers, and near misses, he decided she was right and changed lanes, much to her relief."
Back off!
From our "Problem Driving" file, a story from Melvin Lee:
"In the late '70s, early '80s I lived in Houston. Westheimer Road, a two-lane road, always had traffic that was backed up.
"In an attempt to resolve the traffic issue, they made it a four-lane road. This slowed everybody to a crawl, because they were afraid of hitting cars next to them.
"There was this one guy I would see during my morning commute. He drove an old pickup truck that didn't have a spot on it that wasn't dented.
"There was no glass left at all. No windshield, no back-of-the-cab glass, and I don't think there were any mirrors.
"He wore a motorcycle helmet with goggles and big heavy leather gloves that came up to the elbows.
"Hand-painted across the tailgate in what looked like white house paint were the words 'NO INS.'
"No matter how bad the traffic, I never saw anyone crowd him."
(The moral is, "If you look weird enough, people leave you alone.")
Thrill drivers
Marty Roth, of Metairie, points out that our mention of the road up Pikes Peak rising 6,715 feet can be misleading.
That figure is the rise from the highway entrance to the road up the peak, which is 14,115 feet above sea level.
Marty says he has "driven the exceedingly narrow, steep, winding climb multiple times in vintage cars older than myself, going back as far as the 1960s.
"Our family has made the drive in our 1927 Chevy roadster, 1941 Cadillac convertible and a then-new 1982 Buick.
"But even more notable, in 1991, our daughter Charla, barely old enough to get her learner's permit, and with family onboard, drove our 1958 Chevy Bel Air all the way from Metairie to the top of Pikes Peak.
"Many more vintage driving events followed and continue to date — including her son who, when a 15-year-old on his learner's permit, drove the 1954 Caddy convertible down the Blue Ridge Parkway through Virginia and North Carolina."
No dumping
Elaine Babin says, "My honey and I went up Pikes Peak in 2005, two days after the road race and before it was paved, in a 1927 Ford delivery van. Close to the edge, I asked if he was trying to dump me.
"He replied, 'No, I'd go with you!'"
Special People Dept.
- George and Ethel Sexton, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 73rd anniversary Thursday, Aug. 24.
- Carolyn and Bruce Gauthier, of Central, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 24. They are originally from Cottonport.
Movie 'Mad Man'
Preston Holton, of New Orleans, says "As a retired advertising executive myself, I have always liked Cary Grant's portrayal of an ad man in Hitchcock's classic thriller, 'North by Northwest.'
"At one point Grant's character, Roger Thornhill, says about his occupation, 'In the world of advertising, there is no such thing as a lie. There's only expedient exaggeration.'"