Ghost stories should be told around campfires (when they're not banned) to impressionable kids stuffed with charred franks and smeared with melted marshmallows.
But "Jess" wonders about a possible supernatural incident:
"For over 40 years my husband and I lived in a two-story house. We had been there three or four years when our Doberman suddenly started sitting at the foot of the stairs, staring upstairs.
"She never made any noise, just a constant stare. Gave me the creeps!
"The bathroom was directly above the downstairs den. One night we were watching TV in the den and heard the upstairs toilet flush. No one lived upstairs.
"The next time we heard it flush I made a mad dash up the stairs to the bathroom, and saw the water in the bowl moving.
"This lasted about four months, and then it stopped.
"That unanswered question still sticks with me — ghost or not?"
Dispatch from the desert
"If you want to pass a bad time," says Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, "pull up the Weather Channel on your computer when you see dark clouds on the horizon.
"You can get the radar for the area and put it in motion, where it shows the developing showers through the afternoon.
"Watch as those green and red blobs dance around, managing to somehow avoid Baton Rouge for the next 12 hours."
Sacred implement
Our icepick stories drew this "Only in Louisiana" question from Peg Usner, of Mandeville:
"If one cannot locate the icepick, is it a sacrilege if a person uses an oyster knife to de-ice a freezer? Asking for a friend…"
(Tell your friend, "Yes, it is.")
Sweet harvest
After our mention of cane knives, we heard from Janet Schexnayder, of Slidell:
"I am helping a St. Tammany Parish Master Gardener committee grow sugar cane at a demonstration garden in Fontainebleau State Park since 2021.
"Our first 'harvest' was in October, 2022. Brayden Blanchard, research associate with LSU's Sugar Research Station, brought his cane knives and cut some stalks while educating the committee about the process.
"I found a 13-inch 'sugar cane machete' at Home Depot. Those knives scare me to death."
Cutting remark
Jacob Scardina says, "I have a cane knife, a ditch bank blade, and other cutting tools. People who say 'Those were the days' never had to swing any of them."
Special People Dept.
— Verna Badon, of Lafayette, celebrates her 101st birthday Thursday, Sept. 7.
— Antonina "Ninette" Culotta Leithman, of Gretna, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, Sept. 7. She is a native of Harvey.
— Mary "Tee" and Leon Toups, of Metairie, celebrate their 65th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 7.
— Joe and Polly Blanchard, of Prairieville, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 7.
— Ralph and Penny Gossard, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, Sept. 7. He is a retired associate vice chancellor at LSU.
— Linda and Albert Dudoussat, of Kenner, celebrated their 60th anniversary August 31.
— Lyle and Linda Ferguson, of New Orleans, celebrated their 60th anniversary August 24. They met while students at Tulane and Newcomb, respectively.
Faux Southern
Now that we've discussed great movie lines, how about awful movie accents?
Lee Blotner, of Metairie, says, "I well remember a movie in the early '50s, when Dane Clark walked into an old Southern mansion and proclaimed, 'Waare is eva boda?'
"It was the worst Southern accent my girlfriend and I had ever heard, and for years afterward we would start off our conversations with that line and burst into giggles. It was a never fail giggle starter."
Which reminds me
Thanks, Lee, for giving me a chance to once more list my "Three Worst Louisiana Accents" in the movies:
Dennis Quaid in "The Big Easy."
Dennis Quaid in "Everybody's All-American."
Dennis Quaid in "Great Balls of Fire."