Dear Smiley: We used to live in Boulder, Colorado, in the summer, and hiked the high mountains several times a week.
One day we drove up to Brainard State Park to the Long Lake Trailhead. We planned to do the 2-mile hike around the lake, which is at 10,200 feet.
Because this was an easy hike, I decided to wear my old Air Nike hikers. What I didn’t know was the air bladders in the shoes were rotten, and the altitude gain from Boulder at 5,500 feet to the trailhead had swollen them.
I sat on the tailgate of our SUV and put on the shoes. Then I start to walk over to look at the trailhead map. I heard "POP! POP!" and started stumbling.
I heard a couple of hikers laughing. The soles of my hikers had blown off! It was an embarrassing way to start the day.
CHUCK PICKETT
Lafayette
Getting high
Dear Smiley: Now that hurricane season is here, I am reminded of an incident several years ago.
As a hurricane (Gustave, I think) neared, Lady Barbara and I lost power.
We decided to leave a few days early for our annual road trip to Colorado.
We drove to the top of Pikes Peak, 14,000 feet up. On our way back to the truck from the viewing area, we saw two people looking at our license plate.
One of them said, "I can understand why you wanted to leave Louisiana last week for higher ground, but you did not have to come this high!"
LEW GRAHAM
Lafayette
Thanks, kid!
Dear Smiley: While visiting our three grandkids in Colorado — Eli, Emma, and Jude — we were enjoying some time in the pool with them.
Jude, the youngest at 5, got out of the water after being in for quite a while, looks at his fingers and says, "Look, my fingers look like Paw Paw’s face."
He later asked if I could feel that I was bald.
You have to love them.
CHUCK FALCON
Donaldsonville
Fun with math
Dear Smiley: As a civil engineer who worked from home, I was frequently called on to substitute teach math and science classes at local high schools.
Occasionally I would substitute for a remedial math class, where several male students eagerly expressed their lack of interest in math.
One day I had the pleasure of subbing for a welding class, where I found the vocal math haters performing math calculations one after another — and happy about it!
EILEEN TUROWSKI TAYLOR
Walker
Red light blues
Dear Smiley: I read the article about Europeans putting an "A" on cars with new drivers.
In the U.S. we need a red flashing light that says “Texting” so we can stay far away from them.
Texting drivers are probably more dangerous than new drivers
SUSAN WILSON
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Sad mishearing
Dear Smiley: I told my mother-in-law we had thighs and legs in the fridge.
She went running over to the fridge, and said, "Where is it?"
"Top shelf; thighs and legs in the container."
"Oh, thighs! I though you said pies!"
I was wondering why she moved so quickly!
TERRY GRUNDMANN
Kenner
Heat comes second
Dear Smiley: The hottest I can ever remember being was during ROTC summer camp at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, after my junior year at LSU in 1969.
During a forced march, the "wet bulb reading" — the combination of heat and humidity — was so high our commander had us march into the shade of some nearby woods and strip down to our underwear until it cooled off.
Unfortunately, the heat wasn't my biggest problem. I later discovered I had camouflaged my helmet with poison sumac! Yikes!
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
Our real danger
Dear Smiley: Despite the experts' warnings about the use of artificial intelligence, I am convinced it is no match for genuine ignorance.
RICK MARSHALL
Baton Rouge