A tale of why parents loved drive-in movies, from Doug Graham, of Baton Rouge:
"I grew up in San Diego. One of our few regular family outings was to the drive-in theater. It was a big deal for us. My mom would pop up a grocery sack full of popcorn, along with other snacks.
"We four boys piled in the back of the family station wagon. We watched the first feature, then were instructed to quietly lie down so my parents could watch the second movie, which I guess was more adult-themed.
"We, of course, regularly bothered our parents with requests for more food, or to tell who was touching who, this being the days before electronic games.
"This would go on until my father snapped and yelled at us to pipe down.
"One time we kids brought along one of our cats, Snowball.
"Halfway through the second feature, my mom got out to go to the restroom and Snowball got out of the car.
"We kept this to ourselves until about five minutes after my mom returned. This led to what would have seemed a humorous situation if my dad had not been ready to rain down a great punishment upon us.
"I remember watching my mom go down each row looking for the cat between and under cars, all the while having to explain to other movie-goers what she was doing.
"She finally wrangled poor Snowball about a dozen rows away and returned to our car, giving us a stare that could have melted glass.
"All future trips to the drive-in were preceded by a search of the station wagon and four boys for any possible contraband, four-legged or not."
Dangerous customer
"Years ago, when it was getting popular for people to pump their own gas, I had not tried," says Lynne Laiche Acosta, of LaPlace.
"When Erma Bombeck said she pumped her own, I said, 'Well, I can also.' I went to a small station at the end of my street and proceeded.
"The owner was outside when I took out the handle. With my hand on the trigger, I said, 'I’m not sure I know how to do this,' and with that I sprayed him with gasoline from his neck to his waist.
"Thank God no one was around with a match. I was horrified, but learned quickly."
Spoils of war
Keith Hebert, of Opelousas, continues our gas station stories:
"My brother Buddy and I recall a time in the 1960s when, on our way home to St. Martinville from Arkansas, we stopped to tank up at a filling station in Junction City, Arkansas.
"We stopped at a four-corner intersection with a filling station on each corner. There was a price war going on.
"Two attendants put gasoline in the car, checked air pressure in the tires, checked the oil and cleaned the windshield, all for only 19 cents a gallon!
"Then, as we were about to drive away, one attendant brought Mama a box with four drinking glasses as a gift! What a deal!"
Dr. Seuss's slogan
Wednesday's story about the youngster spraying cars at a drive-in with Flit insecticide to kill mosquitoes reminds me that Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss) created the popular slogan “Quick, Henry, the Flit!” for Standard Oil, which owned the brand.
Launched in 1923, Flit contained DDT in the '40s and '50s, an insecticide that was later banned. Flit was made by Clarke Mosquito Control until 2021.