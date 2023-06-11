When Nic Ourso, on Friday, recalled the days of service stations, he touched off an avalanche of nostalgia:
- Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Nic Ourso's memories of old-time gas station service reminds me of the 1960s (when Boomer teenagers ruled the world).
"You could pull Dad's car up to the pumps, order a 'dollar's worth' of gasoline, get full service from the attendant, and drive your buddies around all evening, even in the inefficient gas guzzlers they built back then."
- Emily Vokes, of Ponchatoula, says, "Re: 'filling stations,' you should recall that not only did a nice young man fill your gas tank, he also checked the oil and washed the windshield! I also can remember when gasoline was 19 cents a gallon — but then I REALLY am old."
- Algie Petrere, of Central, says, "I remember well the guy pumping gas and wiping the windshield and sweeping out the front floor mats in service stations.
"One of them was my daddy, and I used to help him. I was the sweeper if the driver wanted it done.
"He had a lot of regular customers who knew they would get good service if they came to his station.
"Thanks, Nic Ourso, for the memories."
Going WAY back
Nathalie Nelson, of Metairie, says, "I do remember when gas stations had attendants who pumped your gas as you sat in your car. They also checked your oil and put air in your tires.
"I even remember before that, gas pumps had a glass reservoir with gallon markings down the side, on top of the pump.
"It had to be pumped up to the number of gallons required. The nozzle was then put in the gasoline tank and filled it by gravity flow.
"If you had a Model T Ford, the driver had to get out and set aside his seat cushion to get at the tank, because the gas tank was under his seat.
"That arrangement wouldn't pass today's safety codes."
Bisque is best
I have no doubt about my favorite dish. When the warden asks me what I want for my last meal, I'll reply, "Crawfish bisque — with Louisiana crawfish, please."
The Saturday letter from Beverly Lyman Dowdy on the family's bisque project led other readers to respond with bisque stories.
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette says, "Beverly Dowdy’s mention of crawfish bisque and Hymel’s in Convent brought back a couple of memories.
"My dad, Carl Palmer, was famous for his jambalaya (he even went to the Frozen Nawth to cook for clients), but once he decided to cook crawfish bisque.
"He was very pleased with the end result, but said, 'I'm glad you like it but, I’ll never do that again. Too much work.'
"Hymel’s, which we frequented often, was the first place I witnessed newspaper being spread out on a table, crawfish dumped on top and people going to town on them."
Special People Dept.
- Audrey and Lloyd Schroeder, of Ville St. Marie in Jefferson, celebrated their 77th anniversary Sunday, June 11. They are former Gonzales residents, and Harahan before that. A party Saturday, June 17, continues the celebration.
- Paul and Doris Lebouf, of Jesuit Bend, celebrate 75 years of marriage Monday, June 12.
- Sharon and Garland Poche, of Lutcher, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Monday, June 12. In the late '60s they were sweethearts at Nicholls State.
- Augie and Sheryl Michel, of Prairieville, formerly of Meraux, celebrated 50 years of marriage Sunday, June 11.
Initial reaction
Several readers confessed puzzlement about Friday's tale of a license plate reading "ICUNIYQ."
It took me a while too, but I finally got it: "I see you and I like you."
As Bill Brundige suggested, it helps if you adopt an Elmer Fudd accent.