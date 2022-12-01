"Two weeks ago I lost my father, Don Hooks," says Michael Hooks, of Baton Rouge.
(Don was my classmate at Istrouma High, as was his fishing buddy Earl Phillips. Don and Earl had remained friends all these years.)
Michael says of his dad, "He had always told me that if anything were to happen to him, all his papers were in the right-hand file cabinet, top drawer, in his office. So that was one of the first things I checked.
"There they were, and the first piece of paper was a hand-written note titled 'Things to Check at Demise.'
"The first five or six things were obvious — life insurance, banking accounts, investments, etc.
"The last line was, 'Check to see if Earl has any of my tools.'"
In the know
In the Thursday column, I reported that the French tire company Michelin does not list New Orleans as one of the U.S. cities whose restaurants are considered for its coveted stars (supposedly awarded to the top fine dining locations in the world).
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, offers this theory about Michelin's omission.
"They make good tires. After reading the item about which cities they visit, I decided that they rate those places because diners there need someone to tell them what a good restaurant is, while we don't need that one little bit.
"We just KNOW, and we tell others."
Thanks a lot, Coach!
A T-ball tale from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"I think it is fair to say that my daughter was not particularly gifted at T-ball.
"However, she is left-handed, and the bat was a bit heavy for her, so she would consistently hit the ball on the ground toward third base — where there was no chance she would be thrown out.
"She might have been batting 1000, but with help and encouragement from me and her coaches, she was finally able to hit the ball to the pitcher. Inning over."
Explosive reaction
Howard Karlton adds to a current series topic:
"If you can stand it, here is one more overused and abused word — literally.
"'My head is literally bursting with this headache.'”
(I would hope that's not true. A literal head-burst isn't something I'd care to view…)
Special People Dept.
— Hortense Cunningham, a lifelong resident of Albany, celebrated her 100th birthday Monday, Nov. 28.
— Jack Quinn, of River Ridge, celebrated his 94th birthday Thursday, Dec. 1. He attends 6 a.m. Mass daily.
— Alna Abbott, of The Lodge in Zachary, celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday, Dec 2. She worked at Nelson and East Ford in Zachary.
— Jim and Susi Wilson, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Dec. 2.
Where's the magic?
"Another 'old TV' story," says Daryl Berg, of Baton Rouge:
"Back in the early '50s I was watching a TV program with my sister Bev.
"The announcer said, 'The next show will be brought to you in living color.'
"We were both excited to watch our old black and white TV change to color. It didn't, and we were both very disappointed."
Cat-astrophe
I knew when we ran a Roy Rogers gag I'd get this one. It's very old, and if you aren't familiar with Glenn Miller's big-band tunes it makes no sense:
Kathy deGeneres, of Denham Springs, tells it:
"Roy had a brand-new pair of shoes. He goes to visit his friend. Being polite, he removes his shoes and leaves them at the door.
"The friend’s cat discovers Roy’s new shoes, likes the smell and proceeds to chew them up. Roy goes ballistic.
"The friend, feeling very bad, has a dilemma: he has two cats. One of the cats enters the room at that moment.
"The friend asks, 'Pardon me, Roy; is that the cat that chewed your new shoes?'"