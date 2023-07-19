"My 7-year-old grandson, Clayton, from Navarre, Florida, recently visited me in Baton Rouge," says Karen Elkins.
"LSU's baseball team had just won the national championship, and he had eagerly watched the games with my daughter and son-in-law, both LSU grads.
"I’d saved Advocate Sports sections, and told him, 'I’ve got a fun project for you! Here are newspapers, a notebook, scissors and glue. Why don’t you cut out pictures of the LSU team and favorite players, and make a scrapbook?'
"He replied, 'What’s a newspaper?' It took a minute to register that he was serious! After I told him about newspapers, he had a blast cutting and pasting for several days!
"However, he got his favorite picture later at Coffee Call. Clayton noticed former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri also enjoying beignets.
"Coach Mainieri was most gracious in talking with Clayton. The picture his mom took of them is proudly pasted in the scrapbook. Clayton knows what an iPhone camera is!"
Crabby about garlic
Another Alaska/Louisiana connection story, from Hervin Guidry:
"My wife and I took a cruise to Alaska last fall. Like Pam Beadle, we were surprised and delighted to find a well-seasoned seafood boil that included andouille sausage.
"My wife's only complaint was that there were no whole garlic bulbs in the boil.
"I was delighted to find that the reward-to-work ratio was much higher for king crab than it is for our delicious, but challenging, blue crabs."
Let us spray
Two more tales from our "Why Are We Still Alive?" file:
- Patrick Cougevan, of Mandeville, says, "Growing up in Terrytown in the '60s, the mosquito truck was a common sight. We called it 'The Fog Machine,' because the spray would come out as a thick whitish fog enveloping the entire neighborhood. You literally could not see across the street.
"When it came around, we would play 'The Fog Game.' We let the truck get halfway up the block, then we’d ride our bikes through the fog and slap the back of the truck before it got to the end of the block.
"We tried not to breathe as we leaned off the bike trying to slap the truck while blinded by a noxious cloud of chemical miasma.
"The Mosquito Men would scream and curse at us, which added to the excitement and fun.
"No protective gear; just a bunch of idiots."
- Susan Wilson, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, says:
"On the Mississippi coast in the '60s, neighborhood kids ran or biked behind the mosquito spraying truck.
"When we spent the night with my grandma in Biloxi (who hated mosquitoes with a passion), right before we went to sleep she would walk all around the house with a Gulf pump spray can and cover all rooms in the house for mosquitoes. This also caused a cancerous fog."
Family affair
Bob Brumberger, of Baton Rouge, says, "Basketball player Dwight Smith, 94, won a bronze medal at the National Senior Games in Philadelphia.
"He, son Terry, and granddaughter Christi were honored as multi-generation athletes."
Special People Dept.
- Mary LaRosa Muniz, of Metairie, celebrates her 104th birthday Thursday, July 20. After losing her home in New Orleans East during Hurricane Katrina, she continues to say, "I miss my home, my car, and my high-heel shoes!"
- Nolan “Sonny” Lamendola of Gonzales, will be 95 years old Thursday, July 20. The milestone was celebrated at the “Tuesday Night Supper" with close friends and family.
Antney's lunch
An "only in New Orleans" story, from Ronald Paulin:
"One of my best friends who grew up here moved to Tennessee, and a few years later came back for a visit.
"He went to Dorignac's to do some grocery shopping, and heard from the intercom in the store: 'Hey Antney, your muffuletta's ready!'"