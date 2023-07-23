My Spanish Town neighbor, Darryl Gissel, recently got an example of just how hot it's been in Baton Rouge and elsewhere.
When he went out to water the plants on his covered front porch, he noticed one of the larger ones that looked really bad. The leaves were drooping alarmingly, and it appeared in desperate need of water.
But he didn't water it — mostly because it was an artificial plant.
Seems the heat had melted the plastic leaves, and they had separated from their wire frame, leaving a pitiful sight.
So let this be a warning to you: keep your plastic plants in a cool place until the heat wave is over — in, I'd guess, November or so.
Faraway places
An "only in New Orleans" story from Ed Fleischmann, of Metairie:
"A while back I mentioned to one of my Uptown lady friends that we were having a Mass in French in connection with Bastille Day, and she asked, 'Where is it going to be held?'
"I said, 'Immaculate Conception Church,' and she said, 'On Baronne Street?'
"And I said, 'No, the one in Marrero.'
"She asked, 'Marrero, where is that…?'"
Which reminds me
At a cocktail party in New Orleans long ago, I struck up a conversation with a young Uptown lady who had recently graduated from college (in New Orleans, of course).
She was telling me that her family, to celebrate her graduation, sent her to Europe. After she told me of all the beautiful old cities she had visited, she paused long enough to ask me, "What part of town are you from?"
When I told her I was from Baton Rouge, she said, "I've never been there. LaPlace is as far north as I've been."
Then she wandered off in search of someone more cosmopolitan.
BBQ, not R&G
Lucy Perry, of Kansas City, Missouri, agrees with Rick Marshall's Friday comment about rice and gravy being a south Louisiana thing.
"I have lived on the Missouri-Kansas border for about 35 years now, and I can tell you the closest you'll get to R&G here in Kansas City is B&G — biscuit and gravy, no rice.
"And the gravy is thick, gooey and white. Barbecue sauce rules here.
"Nobody born here has ever had anything as delectable as the rich, memorable gravies with meatballs, round steak, in courtbouillon or chicken fricassee, that we grew up on in south Louisiana."
Cool threads!
After the story about a teen going through Grandma's old clothes for a costume event, we heard from Mike Avocato, of Lacombe:
"I still have (much to my wife's chagrin) two mohair sweaters from my high school days.
"Kept waiting for them to come back into style, but it looks like it's not going to happen.
"Wonder if anyone has items such as Nehru jackets, etc."
Special People Dept.
- Joan Allenberg Levine Giraud, of Gatehouse Apartments in Metairie, celebrated her 93rd birthday Saturday, July 22. She is a retired "high-end" retail associate and tour guide. She paints for friends and family, and is a master mah jongg player.
- Janelle and John Couvillon, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 62 years of marriage Saturday, July 22. They were married in Marksville.
Smart talk
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, tells this "Why we love our grandkids" story:
"Every evening I remove my contacts, which I’ve worn for years, and replace them with good old-fashioned eyeglasses.
"The other night, my wife’s granddaughter, Aubrey Claire, noticed the change in my appearance.
"She said, 'Pop, not all people who wear glasses are smart. Some think they are, but they’re not.'
"I would assume the comment was referring to someone other than me!"
Beware that spell!
Monica Davidson reports seeing this bumper sticker in New Orleans' Mid City:
"Witches parking only. All others will be TOAD."