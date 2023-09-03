Recent mention of the 1958 LSU-Tulane football game in Tulane Stadium brought this memory to Ernest O'Bannon:
"I was in the crowd seated with a friend directly in front of a pair of young Tulane students.
"Their first half elation dissipated in the third quarter as LSU’s lead grew. (LSU eventually won, 62-0.)
"One turned to the other, his program opened to the center fold and the rosters of the teams.
“'Holy moley, Jack,' said he to his friend, pointing to LSU’s roster. 'They get just about everybody back next year!'
“'Yeah,' replied his fellow Greenie, morosely, pointing to Tulane’s roster, 'So do we.'”
Which reminds me
In 1981, when Tulane beat LSU 48-7 in New Orleans, the Greenies came up with a sign summing up the victory. I'm a proud LSU grad, but I have to applaud the cleverness:
"Culture 48, Agriculture 7."
Handmade treasure
You could say Lane Casteix, of Jefferson, and Roosevelt Henry Sr., of Kenner, had a symbiotic relationship — Lane worked for the Sazerac Co., and Roosevelt worked for Cristina Ice and Cold Storage.
They had known each other a long time when, Lane says, "One Christmas he surprised me with a gift, an ice pick he made from an old automobile radio antenna. Back then antennas were stout shafts of stainless steel.
"He acquired them from the junkyard, then cut them down into ice pick sizes, grinding the shafts into a sharp point. He added an old hammer handle for grasping."
Lane says Roosevelt is gone, "but his memory lives on in the ice pick he made for me, a Christmas gift from the heart I will always cherish."
Special People Dept.
- Katie N. Morgan, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 105th birthday Monday, Sept. 4. A long-time East Baton Rouge Parish educator, she retired in 1976 as principal of Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School. She was born and raised in St. Helena Parish, and is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and LSU. And she's a big Tigers fan.
- Knot Farrington, of Metairie, celebrated his 104th birthday Aug. 28. A drag racer in the '50's and '60s, he was a land speed record holder at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. He joined the "200 MPH Club" in a "highly modified" '55 Ford Thunderbird. Long-time owner of Knot's Auto Service, he retired from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in his 80s as head of the motor pool.
- Iris Letellier Ricca, of Metairie, celebrates her 100th birthday Monday, Sept. 4. She works at the Kenner Ice House, where the co-owners are Joe and Dana Ricca. Two of her daughters and three grandchildren also work at the family business.
- Carol and Douglas Landry, of Plaquemine, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Saturday, Sept. 2.
- Wally and Cecelia Buras, of Belle Chasse, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Saturday, Sept. 2. They were married in Port Sulphur.
- Sandy and Larry Taffaro, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 55th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Nestor and Santa Houghton, of Mandeville, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 2.
Last words
The death of Jimmy Buffett has been the subject of some moving stories about his love of this part of the world.
As a member on the Baton Rouge Parrot Head Club, I still recall his rollicking show at LSU.
He wrote about having fun from New Orleans to Key West, but he could also write moving lines about more serious issues.
Over the years I've had at least two people tell me they want their epitaph to be the last lines of his 1973 song, "He Went to Paris."
In the song an old man tells a younger man:
"…some of it's magic, some of it's tragic, but I've had a good life all the way."