Here's a "running away from home" story from Nathalie Nelson. But it's also a "clever mom" story:
"It seems that boys are the ones who want to run away, but when I was about 6 years old my mother and I had a disagreement.
"I thought the outcome was unfair, and threatened to run away. I expected her to beg me not to go, especially since I was an only child.
"Instead she said, 'Hmm. Well, let's see what you will need.' She started naming off items. She said, 'I'll pack your suitcase and leave it on the porch for you.'
"I had all I could do to keep her from doing that.
"I learned two things from that experience. My mother could not be intimidated, and don't threaten what you are not prepared to carry out."
Drinking game
Dusty Kling, of Baton Rouge, offers this tale about the culture shock when buttoned-up Baton Rouge meets wide-open New Orleans:
"My LSU roommates and I attended the LSU-Tulane football game at Tulane Stadium in 1973.
"Being accustomed to no alcohol in Tiger Stadium, we stood outside the stadium consuming beverages with a vendor carrying a keg on his back and dispensing draft beer in a cup.
"Just before game time we entered the stadium feeling great, only to find out that they ALSO served beverages inside the stadium.
"I don't remember much of the second half, but Tulane did break a string of 24 losses to LSU that night."
Trivia time
Speaking of football, Richard M. Gibson, of Lafayette, this column's unpaid Super Bowl researcher, presents these two interesting facts about early Super Bowls:
"1. Bud Grant (former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings) is the ONLY living head coach from the first 14 Super Bowls. Bud Grant is currently 95 years old.
"I attended Super Bowl IX at Tulane Stadium. I remember seeing a young Bud Grant (47) that Sunday afternoon.
"2. Super Bowl XI, played at the Rose Bowl, was the ONLY Super Bowl that didn't have the National Anthem sung before the game. Vicki Carr sang 'America the Beautiful.'"
Back to the past
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, waxes nostalgic:
"As a kid pedaling around Baton Rouge, Government Street was a two lane road, as was Jefferson Highway, Essen Lane, and other modern thoroughfares.
"It seems that Government Street has once again become two lanes — although cyclists no longer have to 'take the ditch' to avoid traffic.
"I guess some would call that progress."
Special People Dept.
— Herman "Dutch" Prager, of Mandeville, celebrates a his 98th birthday Saturday, Jan. 14. He served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Kingfish. He was just featured in a Marsh & Bayou magazine article, "The Old Man and the Marsh." He loved to fish in the Rigolets.
— Elaine Mmahat, of Metairie, celebrated her 90th birthday Jan. 8.
Today's lesson
Bill Huey comments on Thursday's story of the kid who had two quarters on the way to church and dropped "the Lord's quarter" in a storm drain:
"Joe Margavio's story mentions he was only about 10, so I guess maybe he hadn't heard that Jesus said, 'Render unto sewer the things that are sewer's, and unto God the things that are God's.'" (Matthew 22:21)
Brave Husband Dept.
Bill Bozzelle, of Baton Rouge, comments on Tuesday's column item:
"Here's one along the lines of the guy who introduces his wife as his 'current' wife.
"My father-in-law, Jim Davis, was known to introduce his wife of 50-plus years, Marie, as 'his FIRST wife.'
"By the way, she was also his ONLY wife. But it sure brought about some puzzled looks.
"I'm hoping to get up the nerve to introduce my wife that way…"
Take my advice, Bill — don't do it!