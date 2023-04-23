Lisa Haydel, of Thibodaux, says, "My 4-year-old granddaughter, Ryleigh, has this 'south of the border' take on a popular nursery rhyme:
"'Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? With silver bells and taco shells…'"
Speaking of shells
Friday's story about hammering boiled crabs reminded some readers that this is a common practice in other places:
- Julie States says, "When I visited a recently married friend in Maryland, a group of military friends went to a restaurant for boiled crabs.
"When the crab order came, I was surprised to see our group beating the whole crabs with hammers.
"I said I would show them how to open crabs. Two of them said, in a haughty way, that they knew how to eat crabs. I put up my hands and said OK.
"Later, when I was finished eating, I sat quietly watching them pick tiny shells out of their first crab while I had my neatly piled stack of 6 crab shells in front of me. Too bad the crabs were only boiled in salt water."
- Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, says, "When I lived in Baltimore, I remember going to Obrycki's, a restaurant famous for its Chesapeake blue crabs.
"Everyone had bibs and a wooden mallet, pounding away.
"I just picked and picked, the way I had learned many years earlier."
Math as punishment
Our mention of teachers using math problems (called "lollipops") as punishment drew this comment from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"I am always appalled when I hear of a teacher using mathematics, or any other academic discipline for that matter, as punish work.
"It's very easy to inflict a lot of damage on a young impressionable mind.
"Making the student scrub the classroom floor with a toothbrush might be more effective and useful."
Repeat performance
Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, says, "Seeing my old grade school friend Jay Scardina writing about 'lollipops' as punish work at Sacred Heart School reminds me of one of my adult fantasies.
"I, too, was subjected to doing lollipops and writing multiple lines of 'I shall not…' in grade school as punish work.
"One of my fantasies is to go back in time and perform these punish work assignments with a modern computer in a few minutes without the teacher's knowledge, and have the last laugh."
Proud and pretty
In a Thursday story about those pesky lawn stickers called "rock-a-chaws," Jolie Bonck, of New Orleans, was identified as "Julie."
Jolie says, "When I was growing up that was a very uncommon first name, and I was very proud to have it. Now we have lots of younger 'Jolies' around, and all very worthy of a name that means 'pretty' in French."
Thought for the Day
From Wayne Smith, of Covington: "A dear old Irish friend says: 'When my ship finally comes in, I’ll probably be at the airport.'"
Special People Dept.
Harry Cahill, of Algiers, celebrates his 90th birthday Monday, April 24. He is an Army veteran and retired from Prudential Insurance Co.
Bees on ice
David Couvillon, of Brusly, adds to our list of suggested names for Baton Rouge's new ice hockey team:
"How about the 'King Bees,' with Baton Rouge blues legend Slim Harpo's 'I'm a King Bee' as the team anthem?"
Bird call
Vickie McWaters, of Metairie, says, "Like other readers have said, the mothers in my Gentilly neighborhood in New Orleans used to yell out the door for their children to come home.
"The mothers would hear the response, 'Coming,' but the children did not come home.
"I guess they were getting pretty upset with the children who claimed they did not hear being called — until it was determined that a parrot that lived in the area had learned to mimic the response to the mothers’ calls."