Charlene Enzone offers one for our "You think it's hot NOW?" file:
"I have been reading posts about this heat we are experiencing right now.
"It brings back memories of summer 1980. I was living in Richardson, Texas, just north of Dallas. That summer we experienced a total of 69 consecutive days (June 23 to Aug. 3) of triple-digit temperatures.
"Almost a month of days above 105, and five days above 110.
"You know it’s really hot when you walk across the blacktop parking lot at the grocery and you can feel the heat through the soles of your shoes. In fact, your shoes would stick to the ground if you stood in one spot for more than a few minutes!
"If I remember right, someone did fry an egg on the sidewalk."
Which reminds me
When I was a kid our family drove to Monterrey, Mexico, on vacation during a major heat wave.
We stopped in Laredo, Texas, for lunch. Leaving the restaurant, my dad and I heard my mom crying out for help. She was wearing a dress, stockings and high heels, and her shoes were stuck in the soft asphalt, leaving her stranded in the middle of a busy street.
My dad rescued her, and we had a "How hot was it?" story.
Rhett cusses
When I mentioned my favorite movie line, I figured I'd hear from others with theirs.
Sure enough, here's a vote for favorite line from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"I may be biased, but I would think Rhett Butler’s, 'Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,' was and is the best movie line of all time.
"It was spoken at a time when such language was unheard of in the film industry. Today, it wouldn’t even register with the moviegoers!"
Local star
Speaking of movies, mention of "Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte" brought us this information from Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge. He says fellow actor Jerry Leggio was in the 1964 film:
"It was the first of his 55 movie and TV roles."
Ronnie says Jerry played the young doctor who interacts with Bette Davis's character (Charlotte) at the end of the film. (I'm paraphrasing him because I don't want to give away the ending, in case you're one of the rare people who isn't familiar with the movie.)
Tail tale
Stories on full-service gas stations in the 1960s reminded Bubba Guidry, of Morgan City, of this station:
"Mr. Holloway owned the local Morgan City Esso station. Whenever I would go with my parents, after filling the tank with gas, Mr. Holloway would check your oil, brake fluid, radiator fluid and windshield wiper reservoir.
"When it was time to pay your bill, if you filled your tank, you would receive a 'tiger tail' to put on your radio antenna. You may remember Esso's commercial, 'Put a tiger in your tank.'"
(While many drivers may have used the antenna to hang their tiger tail, I liked the ones who had it hanging off that little door to the gas tank — giving the impression there really was a tiger in there.)
Special People Dept.
D.J. “Bobby” Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday, Aug. 4. He is a founding partner of Tops Woodwork and Supply, and a World War II Seabee who participated in Pacific campaigns from Guadalcanal to Japan.
Marshall Honoré, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 99th birthday on Friday, Aug. 4. He is a World War II veteran with five battle stars: Normandy, northern France, central Europe, Ardennes, and Rhineland.
Dale and Mary Gallagher, of Slidell, celebrate their 57th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 4.
Darek and Noralee Guichard, of Destrehan, celebrate their 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 4.