Tales of retirement activities brought this from Alan R. Crnko, of Holden:
"Since I have been retired, albeit part time, for the better part of three years, I have found a way to occupy my days.
"I wake up and think of some things I need from town. I search for my cellphone, look for the car keys, then try to find my wallet.
"Once all are located, I realize it's almost 5 p.m., I have already recorded my 10,000 steps, and I can't remember what I needed from town anyway.
"So I watch a few Westerns on TV, and off to bed to start the process again tomorrow.
"It's a grand life!"
Aging test
Speaking of retirement, you might be thinking about it if you know what Ronald Summers is talking about:
"It's been a while, but I'm still waiting for JR to return. Any word from that scoundrel to date?"
(I thought somebody shot him…)
The borrower
This is the second tale this week from Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, about car thieves, from his days working for Baton Rouge dealerships.
He assures us the story is true:
"A guy walked into the Baton Rouge Nissan dealership (then Datsun) and returned the 240Z sports car he had stolen decades earlier.
"He kept it hidden all that time in his grandmother’s garage, and drove it only late at night once in a while, to keep it lubricated, etc.
"He said he 'got religion’ one day, and returned the vehicle.
"The dealership didn’t prosecute — the vehicle had been paid off decades ago by the insurance carrier.
"I don’t know if the insurance carrier attempted to recover funds or seek prosecution of the now-reformed thief."
Altar boy memories
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, tells of one duty I didn't have during my altar boy days in Episcopal churches:
"The submission about the train whistle and people stopping to honor a fallen soldier reminded me of my many years as an altar boy.
"The nearest funeral home to the Immaculate Conception Church on the Canal Road was approximately six miles away.
"Once the casket was closed at the funeral home and loaded into the hearse for transportation to the church for services and burial, the altar boys would ride behind the hearse, either with the priest or funeral home director.
"All along the route on the gravel road, people would stop whatever tasks they were doing and bow their heads in reverence. All the men removed their hats."
North Dakota feast
"The latest articles about eating seafood away from Louisiana reminded me of a story," says Barry Dufour, of Carencro.
"While stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, my wife and I found the only seafood they had was large Atlantic shrimp, Atlantic cod, and local catfish.
"Then we met another Cajun from Lafayette also stationed there.
"His grandfather owned a grocery store and meat market on Simcoe Street. One day our friend called us to let us know his grandfather had air freighted him an ice chest full of seafood goodies.
"We picked up the delivery at the airport late that same day, went to his apartment and start cooking.
"The grandfather had sent stuffed crabs, crawfish bisque, and other Cajun dishes. We finally finished cooking around midnight.
"Talk about good!"
Turning point
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says, "This was the message on a DOTD electronic billboard:
"'Turn signals are the original Instant Message.'"
The older leg?
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "My son, a VA doctor in Shreveport, was examining a World War II veteran who complained about a sore leg.
"He told the veteran, 'At your age you have to expect this kind of thing.'
"The vet replied, 'But, Doc, my other leg's the same age. And it doesn't hurt!'"