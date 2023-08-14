A circus story from Linda Dalferes:
"A friend told me a funny story about her two boys when they were 10 and 7.
"She took them to the circus in a field on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
"There were various kinds of animals, clowns, acrobats, men and women on the flying trapeze, even a dozen clowns that came tumbling out of a little-bitty car, etc.
"The ONLY thing those boys were fascinated with and went on and on about on the way home were the men who walked behind the elephant with the broom and the scooper."
Which reminds me
The story about the guy who cleans up behind the elephants reminds me of one of my favorite tales.
A successful businessman is watching the circus parade and feels sorry for the poor guy walking behind the elephants.
After the parade, he seeks him out and tells him, "You don't have to do this for a living. I can use a hardworking fellow like you in my company, and I know I can pay much more than you're earning now. How about it?"
The guy looks shocked, and replies, "What, and leave show business?"
Things kids say
Grandparents are usually the ones to tell me about observations by their grandchildren (I assume the parents are too busy raising the little darlings to find their comments all that cute.)
Elaine Price, of Ponchatoula, says, "When grandson Parker was 11, he made this observation at Whole Foods while waiting for his dad to pick up a birthday cake:
"'Why do they call this Whole Foods when they sell half a pie?'
"His 8-year-old sister Ella was spending the night with Maw-Maw and Paw-Paw. I was brushing my teeth in the morning and she said to me, 'Maw-Maw, where do you get your sleep clothes?' (I had a nightgown on.)
"I said, 'Why, do you like it?'
"She says, 'No, I was just wondering if they still made those anymore.'"
Forever young
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, adds to our "church mishaps" series:
"I was a student at LSU in the 1950s and a choir member at Christ the King Church. Our organist was Frank Crawford Page, my theory teacher.
"Our opening hymn was 'Come Holy Ghost.' There is a line in the hymn, 'Thou font of life …'
"I accidentally blurted out, 'Thou font of youth …'
"I was probably thinking of Ponce de Leon.
"The whole choir was laughing so hard they couldn't finish singing the hymn."
Squirrel heaven
"I'm sitting at my laptop desk near a window overlooking a fountain in our backyard," says Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge.
"Our large thermometer on our cabana reads 100 degrees, and humidity is 70%.
"We filled in our pool to make a garden, so I can't take a soothing dip ... although I don't miss the headaches of taking care of a pool!
"But I enjoy the sight of a squirrel who just splashed into our angel-bedecked fountain, so at least I can dream of the refreshment our squirrel is enjoying for me.
"He also enjoys hogging most of the bird seeds we have nearby in a supposedly squirrel-proof feeder."
But not forgotten
Our Monday seminar on the proper way to eat pizza got this sad note from Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, who's still mourning the loss of a venerable Baton Rouge eatery:
"I have tried folding pizza the long way, the short way, diagonally, and not at all. I have tried it with thick and thin crust and with numerous toppings.
"I have been unable to find a good way to eat pizza since the Fleur de Lis closed."
Clean living
"In a restroom at a hair salon," says Matt Lynch, "I saw this sign: 'Wash your hands and say your prayers, because Jesus and germs are everywhere!'”