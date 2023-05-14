T.W, of Baton Rouge, comments on Earl Newman's Saturday negative review of Carolina seafood boils:
"Visiting my mother in Hilton Head, South Carolina, we headed to Savannah’s Tybee Island to The Crab Shack, famous for laid-back outdoor dining and huge seafood platters — shrimp, king crab legs, mussels, sausage, potatoes, corn, and…crawfish.
"Having been there before, I asked if we could substitute extra shrimp for the crawfish. I was told there were no substitutions.
"I tried two crawfish, without comment, then happily consumed the other delicious seafood and sides.
"When I inquired what the non-Louisiana folks at the table thought about the crawfish, they all gave them a thumbs-up — even my mother, who has attended numerous Baton Rouge boils.
"I then let them know they had served us the dirtiest, most tasteless crawfish ever."
French village
About stories on small towns:
"Even unto the 1950s, Pierre Part was a very secluded area," says Morgan J. Landry, of Pierre Part:
"Dr. Julius Daigle made house calls in his Army Jeep. He was the only doctor to serve the area until Dr. Jerome Peltier came in the 1960s.
"I remember having to go with my grandmother and grandfather by boat to Dr. Peltier’s office. They could not speak a word of English; I was the 9-year old translator, conveying their French words to the doctor in English.
"That’s how it was back then in Pierre Part; French everywhere one went in the town. A large portion of the elderly population could not speak English.
"Dr. Peltier's nurse, Ms. Helen, would sometimes translate for the doctor when I was in school. One rarely heard English. When it was heard, it was almost always an outsider."
Special People Dept.
- Colleen O’Leary, of the Windsor Senior Living Community, Mandeville, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, May 15. A neonatal nurse for over 50 years, she lived 89 years in Niagara Falls, New York. Her only lament about Louisiana: "They don’t know how to make chicken wings.” (Nephew Peter McClenahan is cooking wings for her birthday dinner.
- Gerard and Mary Rose Lovoi Shaw, of Mandeville, celebrated 63 years of marriage Sunday, May 14. Both attended Redemptorist High in Baton Rouge. He was a gold medalist in Catholic School Athletic League track; she was "sweetheart" of her junior class.
Yea, Rocks!
Carolyn Perry, of New Orleans, says, "If your seminar on notable school mascots is still in session, here’s an addition.
"In the early 1980s, when the vividly named Slippery Rock College in Pennsylvania became Slippery Rock University, its mascot was — wait for it — a rock.
"It wore a wrinkled, baggy gray suit with eye holes and a hat, and I know you’ll guess its name: 'Rocky.'
"For some reason, in 2007 Rocky the rock morphed into a rather nondescript lion. Although these days Rocky III, “the pride of the Rock,” is a fiercer lion, I suspect some folks are still nostalgic for that original wrinkly gray rock."
Major achievement
Paul C. (aka The Kid) asks, "Having recently retired, everyone asks me what I did yesterday. I have already used 'achieved world peace' and 'cured world hunger.'
"Any other adages I can use?"
("Found a way for LSU to beat Alabama every year.")