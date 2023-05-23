After Monday's tale of searching for filé in Michigan, Carolyn Rousseau, of Slidell, tells an alarming story of a gumbo dinner in that state:
"I brought all my ingredients: meats, seafood, homemade meat and seafood stocks and seasonings, cooked it, and served it like Emeril.
"Hubby proclaimed it one of my best. As I waited for everyone to taste, I almost went into shock as I watched the Michiganders all sprinkle sugar over their gumbo and rice.
"They apologized, and asked that I please understand that they just do not eat rice without sugar."
Which reminds me
This is a story I tell every year, because it still makes me chuckle.
Some time ago Lady Katherine and I were having breakfast at Frank's on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.
Two couples at the table next to ours were served their breakfast plates, which included grits.
Lady K had been watching them, and smiled when she saw them sprinkling sugar on their grits.
To my surprise, she went over to them and asked, "What part of Minnesota are you from?"
They were taken aback by her question, but told her Hastings. Then, amused, they asked how she knew they were from Minnesota.
She explained she had family there, and had lived in Winona for several years. Between their accents and their sugaring of grits, she had figured out where they lived.
Well-aged
"After seeing Bill Huey’s Tuesday comment about long-lived jars of filé, I had to check our spice pantry," says Dr. Eric Gamble, of Metairie.
"Sure enough, there was a small jar of Zatarain’s filé that we’ve had nearly 50 years.
"When we first moved here, we tried all things Louisiana: cooking, crafts, visiting around the state, etc.
"We discovered, however, that it was much easier to go out to a nice restaurant for gumbo than to master the fine art of making a roux. That jar is still about two-thirds full.
"Perhaps there is no ‘use by’ date on these old jars because no one was putting such information on them back then."
(By the way, Doc, Savoie's dark roux in a jar works well for me.)
Brazil revisited
After Brazilian restaurants received a mixed review from a reader on Saturday, Dennis LaFleur, of Lafayette, offered an explanation:
"Brazil, like the U.S. and most other countries, has different foods in different parts of the country.
"The food in Salvador is spicy and very much like Cajun food (I’m a Cajun), whereas the food in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo is like food in New England."
Special People Dept.
— Audrey LeBlanc Duke, of Baton Rouge, originally from Port Allen, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, May 24.
— Terry Maderson, of Kenner, celebrates his 90th birthday Wednesday, May 24. He retired in 2020 after 65 years at Louisiana Steam Equipment Co.
Hooked on fitness
"I have been retired eight years," says Jean Bengtson.
"In those years I have gotten lots of exercise. I sit and read to exercise my brain. I sit and knit to exercise my hands. I sit and sew to exercise my brain and my hands.
"What I don't understand is why my doctor tells me I need more exercise."
Shocking call
"You have had a number of comments about old phones and phone systems," says Mickey Christensen, of Baton Rouge.
"When I was a young lad, I knew several people who learned to call fish with the phone. They would take an old wall phone with the crank and put two wires into the water, and the fish came up to talk to them."
(That's uh, very interesting, Mickey. If you were involved in this activity, I'd advise you to keep a low profile for a while, and have a good attorney standing by.)