A horse racing story from David and Sue Muller, of Folsom:
"Some years ago, a family member enjoyed playing the horses. He went almost every day to the Fair Grounds in Gentilly and placed a bet.
"When he died, he was taken to the St. Louis Cemetery next to the Fair Grounds. When the family and friends gathered around, the pallbearers started to slide the coffin into the family tomb.
"That's when the PA announcer next door said, 'And they're off!'
"At first there was just a snicker, then giggles, then full laughter! The ladies put their hands over their mouths and the men turned away.
"The priest was horrified! It wasn't until the ceremony was over that he was told this wasn't the only sendoff that day."
Bye, Frozen Nawth
Another cold-weather story while our heat wave goes on:
Rick Mink, of Metairie, says, "I went to Illinois State for my BS in business, then came to Tulane for my MBA.
"Central Illinois is flat as a tabletop. When it snowed, it only took an inch to drift into snow banks. The state put up red wooden snow fences along state roads.
"We lived in Danvers, a 10-mile ride on an unmaintained asphalt road to the university. The road was about six feet above the cornfields on each side.
"The road had ice a lot, and when it snowed it was the last to be plowed! Had to use tires with studs. And I still ended up in the cornfields a couple of times!
"At home I had to put an electric dipstick in the oil to keep the engine warm. And I covered the windows with a tarp.
"And the food was plain, plain, plain.
"Never going back — love Louisiana!"
Food fight
The community fridge in the office break room is often the scene of conflicts over the lunches kept there:
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, makes this true confession:
"As a young man in a new workplace, I noticed the same sandwich in the refrigerator four days in a row. I assumed it was unwanted by the crew. I found it surprisingly fresh.
"I then had a heated confrontation with a coworker, and wound up buying him lunch after learning he brought a new sandwich to work every day."
Ode to 'maters
Stories of Jimmy Buffett's songwriting prowess reminds George Lopez, of LaPlace, of another fine songwriter, Austin's Guy Clark.
One of George's favorite Guy Clark songs is "Home Grown Tomatoes," written in 1981 and covered by John Denver in 1988. It contains this bit of homespun philosophy:
"Only two things money can't buy
"That's true love and home grown tomatoes."
Gas saver?
Mention of cars of the past brought this recollection from Ferd Guttierrez, of Lacombe:
"In 1956 I was stationed at an Air Force base in Antigo, Wisconsin. My buddy Henry and I were driving in my 1951 Ford when this little car passed us. On its back was a large windup key.
"We went after it in total disbelief. After following for a couple of miles and not gaining on it, we gave up and returned to base.
"Several days later we found out it was a VW Beetle owned by someone with a good sense of humor."
It ain't us, babe!
I'm delighted that Kathy Higgins, of Metairie, agrees with me about the absolute worst Louisiana accent:
"The stories about bad Louisiana accents in movies reminded me of the time we lived in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the late 1980s.
"Whenever someone asked me where I was from and I told them New Orleans, their response was always, 'But you don’t have a New Orleans accent. You don’t sound like Dennis Quaid in "The Big Easy.”'
"I assured them that NOBODY in Louisiana sounds like that!"