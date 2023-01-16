Joyce asks our Mr. Answer Man:
"I have a vague memory of hearing the expression 'Republican cloth coat' long ago. Not sure of the expression or when it started."
Mr. Answer Man: "It comes from a speech by Sen. Richard Nixon in 1952 when accusations of corruption for receiving gifts could have kept him from being President Eisenhower's vice presidential candidate.
"Referring to his and his wife's modest lifestyle, Nixon said, 'I should say this— that Pat doesn't have a mink coat. But she does have a respectable Republican cloth coat. And I always tell her that she'd look good in anything.'
"Then came the line that made it 'the Checkers speech.'
"Nixon said they did receive one gift:
"'A man down in Texas heard Pat on the radio mention the fact that our two youngsters would like to have a dog.'
"He told of receiving 'a little cocker spaniel dog … black and white spotted. And our little girl Tricia, the 6-year-old, named it Checkers. And you know, the kids, like all kids, love the dog and I just want to say this right now, that regardless of what they say about it, we're gonna keep it.'
"The speech got enough public support to keep him on the ticket."
One and only
Patti Davis Exner continues our seminar on ways to describe spouses:
"Friday’s column offers wise advice for a husband contemplating introducing his spouse as his 'FIRST' or 'CURRENT' wife — DON’T!
"However, I contend these references are OK if made by the wife…
"When our son Ben turned 21, I found myself in denial that I could possibly have a 21-year-old.
"So I began to refer to Ben as 'his father’s son by his first wife…'
"But then I felt I should quickly add that I WAS the first, only, and current wife!
"Happily, I can say that I’ve overcome the denial … and still am the first, only, and current … after almost 49-plus years of marriage!"
Mixed martial golf
Bill Haynie, of Slidell, our unpaid sports analyst, offers this alarming golfing story:
"Golf is referred to as the 'gentleman’s game,' and to accentuate fairness, it may be the only game where you call a penalty on yourself.
"Recently, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, two golfers finished their 18-hole round and then everything went haywire.
"During the argument one golfer bit the nose off the other.
"This goes way beyond a two-stroke penalty, and will probably result in criminal conviction.
"This also gives new meaning (with a twist) to the old expression, 'Cut your opponent’s nose off to spite his face.'”
Ancient Saints
Dave Grouchy, of Covington, says, "Oneal Isaac’s report of the first Saints game in Tulane Stadium got me thinking.
"When I hear Saints fans complain, I ask them, 'How long have you been a Saints fan?'
"Many of them don’t remember Bum Phillips, Billy Kilmer, Jim Taylor or the bag-heads. We’re doing great!"
Love sign
"On Monday the Sports section front page has a picture of Coach Kim Mulkey and Seimone Augustus," says Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville:
"Coach Mulkey is showing the sign language sign for 'I love you!'
"My husband, John, has been an advocate of this sign for several years. He had the honor of being principal at Ascension Catholic school a few years ago.
"Seeing the grade school children daily and showing the sign, the children began calling him the 'Love Man!'
"Now, several years later, many of the former students still show the sign when he sees them. It’s not only the young children, but many of the high schoolers!"
Missing data
Paul Major, of Livonia, discusses The Advocate's puzzle page:
"The result of Sunday's Cryptoquote was: 'The bad news is that Time flies. The good news is you're the pilot.'
"What that doesn't tell you is how much fuel you have."