Dear Smiley: During Desert Storm, our Marine Corps Reserve battalion was headquartered out of New Orleans. At that time, Marine battalions had their own cooks and field kitchens. Most of our cooks worked in New Orleans restaurants.
Immediately after the shooting war ended, we were stuck on Hill 99 outside Kuwait City, subsisting on MREs (combat rations) for a couple of months, until we discovered Iraqi military caches, including rice, chicken, mutton and vegetables.
Our cooks took advantage and started whipping up various rice meals for dinner — fricassees, rice and gravy, chicken Creole, etc.
One evening, the regimental commander happened to be on-site at dinner time. Right after dinner, he ordered our battalion cooks to regimental headquarters, a couple miles away, to cook for the 8th Marines, an active-duty regiment, for the rest of the time we were in Kuwait.
We had been getting two cooked meals a day — now down to one.
(By the way, it was hotter there then than it is here now.)
DAVID COUVILLON
Colonel, Marine Corps Reserve, retired
Brusly
Taste of home
Dear Smiley: While serving two tours with the Navy in Da Nang, Vietnam, we had rice but no gravy served in our base camp mess hall. Most of my comrades ate it with butter.
About halfway through my first tour, I learned that the Seabees base near us had a mess cook from New Orleans.
I went over to check it out, and lo and behold, there was rice and REAL gravy made with a roux. I also enjoyed red and white beans on occasion.
I always got strange looks when I covered my rice with gravy and red or white beans.
There was a small degree of civilization found there, as both mess halls had Tabasco sauce on the tables. I also found Tabasco in a restaurant in Bangkok while on R&R.
DUSTY KLING
Baton Rouge
The squirrels are safe
Dear Smiley: I am a transplanted Louisianan from Monroe, now living just northeast of Little Rock.
I still dearly love Louisiana, and take The Advocate so I can get news from my home state and keep up with my LSU Tigers.
I love rice UNDER everything — gravy, chili, red beans and gumbo, just to mention a few.
My wife is from Akron, Ohio, and she doesn't know or understand rice. Her idea of gravy is instant paste from a package.
It was explained to me that if I ever mentioned fried squirrel with rice and homemade gravy in our house again … well, I won't go into that.
MEL LEE
Mayflower, Arkansas
Our daily rice
Dear Smiley: Being raised in Bastrop, I experienced rice as pretty much a Sunday thing, with beef roast and gravy.
When I was to get married to a Cajun boy, my new south Louisiana relatives gave me a shower. When I unwrapped one gift, my about-to-be sister-in-law said, "Oh, that pot is perfect for you to cook your rice every day!"
I said in shock, "Every day?"
I don't remember much about the gifts I received after that.
LYN DOUCET
Maurice
Easy riders
Dear Smiley: Mention of hitchhiking brought back memories:
When Frank Barrient (now my brother-in-law) and I were teenagers, we wanted to spend the night at Uncle George Gaudin’s camp on Lake Verret.
On La. 1 at Smoke Bend, Frank stuck out his thumb and the first car stopped. It was a gentleman from Morgan City heading home.
When we got to the road off La. 70 that led to Lake Verret, we said we would get out there. He said no way he was going to let us walk that gravel road.
He took us to my uncle’s camp; my uncle invited him in for a root beer and they visited for a while.
Great memories; good old days.
CHUCK FALCON
Donaldsonville