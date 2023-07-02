Vickie McWaters, of Metairie, gets my vote for "Mom of the Year." Here's why:
"Kirk Guidry’s recent story on making the best of a situation when rain ruins your drive-in movie plans (watching TV from the car, with popcorn) reminds me of our experience when my children were little.
"A terrible storm came through one evening and knocked out the electricity. My husband, who had to get up early for work the next morning, went to bed.
"The kids were upset about not being able to watch TV. I said, 'We don’t have electricity when we go camping. Let’s pretend we’re camping.'
"We built a tent with blankets and watched for bears (the dog) and mountain lions (the cats). We ate snacks and told spooky stories.
"When the electricity came back on my son said, 'Mom, can we keep the lights off and still pretend we’re camping?'
"And we did."
Security measure
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, contributes this story for our "You can't be too careful" file:
"In the 1960s, my friend Ronnie got a new D.H. Holmes store credit card and went in to make the first purchase with it.
"When he handed it to the clerk, the clerk handed it back, saying the card hadn’t been signed.
"He signed it, and then the clerk ran it through the imprinter with the sales slip.
"After Ronnie signed the sales slip the clerk took it and the card, compared signatures, and okayed the sale."
Just not hungry
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says our mention of charter fishing boats "brought back a very memorable experience.
"The father of a friend bought a charter boat and was taking it out to see if everything was OK. My friend invited me along, and said to pack a lunch, since it was an all-day fishing trip.
"I packed a big bag with eight sandwiches, six small cakes, four small pies, and some fruit.
"It was a very dreary, rainy day, and the wind was blowing, causing many swells. The poor boat kept going up and down. We arrived at a good spot to fish, but the only thing I could do was lie down.
"When we got back to the dock I had a big bag with eight sandwiches, six small cakes, four small pies, and some fruit.
"It was my first and last deep-sea fishing trip."
Parade time
We can't have too many parades.
On a personal note, our friend, and one of our favorite artists, Betsy Neely, is honored as "Resident of the Year" in Baton Rouge's Kenilworth Civic Association's 51st Independence Day Parade, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 3.
Izzy Besselman of the championship LSU women's basketball team is grand marshal. Faculty and staff from the Baton Rouge Center for the Visual and Performing Arts are parade judges.
Special People Dept.
- Tom Galloway Jr., of Bush, celebrated his 90th birthday Friday, June 30.
- Donnie and Jennifer Meche, of Rayne, celebrated 60 years of marriage June 24.
- Roy and Janice Hutchinson celebrate their 54th anniversary Monday, July 3. He is retired from East Baton Rouge Public Works; she retired from Louisiana DOTD.
- Jeanne and Troy Mixon, of Metairie, celebrated 50 years of marriage Saturday, July 1.
Just too easy
Francis Celino, the Metairie Miscreant, chooses for a target an institution ripe for satire, Louisiana's 19th Century-style Legislature.
I'm sure others had the same thought:
"A headline in the Sunday paper proclaimed 'State emerges as wind energy leader.'
"Must be all that hot air coming out of the Legislature."
Do you speak Yat?
"As for funny license plates," says Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, "my late friend Carolyn Pollard had a burnt orange Audi, and her personalized plate read 'Ernge.'
"I speak fluent Yat, so I chuckled every time I saw that plate."