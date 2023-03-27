I have to warn readers: the next two stories might not be totally true, but recycled old jokes (although the author of the first tale vouches for its veracity). However, they both made me chuckle, so what the heck:
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, says, "My SUV is a bit long in tooth, so I took her to my favorite mechanic for a look-see.
“ ‘Leave the ol’ gal here for a couple of hours, and I’ll have her squared away,' he said.
"I visited the shop later that day. The mechanic told me to take her out on Interstate 10 for a performance check. Wow, I was blown away! Now I know what jet pilots experience as they accelerate.
"Based on this newfound performance, I expected the bill would be hefty.
“ ‘No charge,’ said my mechanic. 'It was a simple adjustment, took about three minutes. I merely discarded your Louisiana license plate and bolted a Texas plate in its place.'
"This is all true."
Just you wait
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, tells of patience in the face of multiple malfunctions:
"My friend Dave was about to become 80 and needed to renew his driver's license.
"He found the express lane at the Motor Vehicles office and was quickly directed to the area to have his picture taken.
"The photo was taken — and all the office computers suddenly shut down.
"After about 30 minutes, the system was up and running, and Dave posed for a second time.
"Again the server failed.
"After another delay, a third picture was taken.
"During the exit interview Dave was asked, 'Have you ever experienced fatigue or weakness?'
“He answered, ‘Not until now.’ ”
No GPS needed
Katheryn Hannon, of Baton Rouge, says, "All the talk about small towns reminded me of a conversation I had with a college classmate's father in the ’60s.
“As he encouraged me to visit their family in Bunkie, he told me in his wonderful Cajun accent, ‘When you come into town, just drive up to the stoplight, then back up three houses.’ ”
Light humor
Readers are still discussing our recent "springing forward" an hour:
Brenda Atkinson, of Baton Rouge, says, "Bishop Robert Tracy, who was the first bishop of the Baton Rouge Diocese, told this story:
“ ‘When Daylight Saving Time began back in the ’60s, I asked some women how they liked it. One of them said: “I don’t like it. My plants are getting too much sunshine!’ ”
On the gallery
Gasper Chifici, of Geismar, says, "Regarding my friend Chuck Falcon’s Monday story about his grandma calling her front porch a 'gallery' — so did my grandma and my aunt, who both also lived in Donaldsonville.
"One definition of 'gallery' is: "A roofed promenade, especially one extending along the wall of a building and supported by arches or columns on the outer side.' That sounds like a porch to me.
"They both also called the sidewalk in front of the gallery the ‘banquette.’ ”
'Porch People'
That's the name of "a wonderful book of poetry" by Marilynn Fournet Adams recommended by Pat McCarthy, of Lafayette.
Pat says, "Lafayette of yesteryear is lovingly remembered by Marilynn."
Special People Dept.
Agnes Capone Rome, of Chateau D'ville Rehab & Retirement in Donaldsonville, celebrates her 97th birthday Tuesday, March 28.
Chester, not Festus
Paula King, of Gretna, was the first of many, many readers to inform us that the deputy on "Gunsmoke" who limped was Chester Goode, played by Dennis Weaver, not Festus Haggen, played by Ken Curtis after Weaver left the show.
I should have caught that mistake, but I was too young to recall much about the TV show, which ran from 1955 to 1975.
(If you believe that last sentence, please contact me — I have a mountaintop cabin in Breaux Bridge I'd like to sell you.)