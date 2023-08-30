After our recent ice pick stories, I sensed it was time to move on.
But I ignored my sense (not for the first time) and decided to continue, mostly so I could run my favorite ice pick story of all time:
It started when Pete Clemente, of Walker, told me, "I wonder, with all the Cajun ingenuity on its usages, why no one has claimed they use their ice pick to stir their pot of jambalaya!"
Pete says he was kidding, but then I heard from Arlene Aucoin Gieg, of Covington, with a story about ice picks and another Louisiana delicacy. And it's my favorite ice pick story of all time:
"When my mother, Mae Aucoin, was a newlywed she decided to boil crabs for her new husband, Claude.
"This was the scene when he arrived home: My mom standing at the stove, ice pick in hand, stabbing into the pot, tears streaming down her face, saying, 'They won’t die!'"
Getting picky
Before we leave the subject, a few more ice pick stories:
— Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, says, "Best uses of the ice pick when I was a kid was to break up a block of ice to chill a big watermelon, or to make chips to go into the blue bucket that held the ice cream maker."
— Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, discovered that while Walmart might not have ice picks in some stores, walmart.com offers 40 varieties, ranging from a $2.99 wooden-handled model to a $20.99 version that looks pretty much the same.
Dry humor
"The current heat and dry conditions are nothing new in Louisiana, which had a similar experience in 1923," says Sam Irwin, of Baton Rouge.
"When I was researching for my book 'The Hidden History of Louisiana's Jazz Age,' I came across a story related by Baton Rouge jazz musician Joe Darensborug.
"Joe said the drought was so bad some towns outlawed the performance of the song 'It Ain't Gonna Rain No More,' a record that sold more than two million copies for ukulele player and radio host Wendell Hall in 1923."
Sam says it's "Not true, of course." But why let the truth stop a great story?
Chill out!
Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, offers "a favorite reason to have my folks drop me and my three brothers off at the double-feature matinee: air conditioning! In the '50s and '60s A/C was rare."
The Bunkie Stop
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, has a driving story from "I assume the early '70s:
"My brothers, Kerry and Terry, and I were riding with our grandmother, Edeline Nettles, in Bunkie, the only time I ever recall her driving.
"We noticed she never came to a complete stop at any stop signs if no one was coming. That’s when we coined the phrase 'Bunkie Stop.'
"We also noticed the right side of her car had dents and dings from front to back. One can only assume where they came from."