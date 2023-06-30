Dear Smiley: I noticed license plates on two red convertibles. The first one said REDENUF.
The second one I noticed when I was behind it at a red light. The red convertible, with the top down, was being driven by a young lady with long blonde hair put up in a ponytail.
When she put her hands in her hair to fix her ponytail, you could see rings on each finger and bracelets on each arm.
Her license plate said ALABTME. I thought to myself, “Well, I’m sure it is!”
BEVERLY BULLIGAN
Kenner
Strained crumbs?
Dear Smiley: When I was pregnant with my son, Beau, my daughter, Carrie, became curious about the baby’s development. She asked me how the baby in my tummy got fed.
I explained that after I ate something, it would go through a tube (kind of like a straw) to the baby’s tummy.
She considered this carefully, and then looked very seriously at me and asked, “Does the baby eat crumbs?”
I don’t recall my answer, just that I had a hard time remaining as serious as the question required.
KATHY GIBBS
Mandeville
Flight of the 'Bomber'
Dear Smiley: I keep reading of “filling stations.”
Growing up in Marksville and always riding to Bunkie or Cottonport and places in between to see the “cute boys,” 50 cents worth of gas in my dad’s old blue Chrysler ("The Blue Bomber") would take us all around "Da Parish" on a Saturday afternoon.
If only my parents knew what fun we could have on 50 cents!
My high school boyfriend worked at the filling station my parents used. I was always willing and ready to go get gas for my parents' car.
This gave me a chance to see my boyfriend and drive the car, since I was new at driving.
MARY ANN RIDDLE
Baton Rouge
Feeding frenzy
Dear Smiley: I was reminded of my drive-in days this morning:
My old 1953 Ford convertible, bought with grass-cutting money, provided many an adventure.
I was 18, and had met my future wife when she was 16 and her little sister was 12.
Both girls wanted to see Disney's "101 Dalmatians," so we asked their parents if I could bring them to the twin-screen Do Drive In on Old Metairie Road.
Their parents said OK, as long as little sister could go along. Her job was to report back about teenage shenanigans in the back seat.
Well, I stopped at the Frostop hamburger stand in Kenner and purchased a Lot-o-burger with a chocolate malt for little sister, which solved my problems.
We all grew old together, and still haven't seen the whole movie.
GERALD A. BOURQUE
Destrehan
That "Grandma" look
Dear Smiley: Several years ago my sweet granddaughter Emily called to see if she could check out my clothes closet.
I was flattered that one of my grandchildren wanted to borrow some of my wardrobe.
Later I found out they needed to dress in clothes from a "thrift store!"
She selected a jacket with a world map I had gotten some 30-plus years ago on a trip to San Francisco!
JEANNETTE BECK
Donaldsonville
Right side, jerk!
Dear Smiley: While trying different therapies for my sore neck, I made an appointment with Mike, a highly recommended and skilled physical therapist.
At first, I could not understand why he called me a "moron."
When activating the electrical nerve-stimulating device, he asked me, "Which side of your neck do you feel it more on?"
After a short pause, our communication improved — along with my neck!
PEG USNER
Mandeville
Fielder's choice
Dear Smiley: This quote from Dave Barry is appropriate for this time of year:
ALGIE PETRERE
Central