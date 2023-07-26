"Your Monday item about the young Uptown woman who had never been north of LaPlace reminded me of a passage from John Kennedy Toole's 'A Confederacy of Dunces,'" says Preston Holton, of New Orleans.
"Main character Ignatius J. Reilly got on a bus in New Orleans to travel to Baton Rouge, his first trip out of the city. As the bus pulled out and headed north Ignatius started to feel ill, then threw up."
"Ignatius said, 'The driver had to stop the bus somewhere in the swamps to let me get off and walk around for a while. The other passengers were rather angry … Leaving New Orleans also frightened me considerably. Outside of the city limits the heart of darkness, the true wasteland begins.'"
Preston adds, "It's still the funniest book I've ever read."
Got rice?
As reader Rick Marshall surmised, rice and gravy is more popular in south Louisiana than just about anywhere else — and it's even a thing in north Louisiana:
"My husband, Joe, is a native of Shreveport, and rice and gravy has always been a staple of his diet," says Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge.
"In the late '70s, his employer sent him to Cleveland, Ohio, for a month of training.
"All the meals were served with potatoes, not rice. He finally visited a Chinese restaurant just to get some rice."
Speaking of rice
- "Plenty of rice and gravy in CENLA," says Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge. "I had it when I was stationed at England Air Force Base in Alexandria."
- Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "An old Cajun philosopher told me that a true Cajun could drive by a rice field and tell you how much gravy it would take to cover it."
- And in my first book, "Best of Smiley," I told of a "You might be a Cajun if …" contest. One of the entries was: "You might be a Cajun if your mama announces each morning, 'Well, I've got the rice cooking — what will we have for dinner?'"
Meet the family
"Your Tuesday story about the luck of Charlie Stroud in those trusting days of hitchhiking brings to mind a pleasant experience I had in the early '70s," says Jean F. Haydel, of River Ridge:
"I was traveling the old U.S. 90 from Metairie to Lafayette as a salesman. On one return trip, somewhere in the Morgan City-Amelia stretch, I stopped for a hitchhiker who was dressed as a worker in that ship-building area.
"He explained he had received a call that his wife was about to deliver their first child.
"I asked for directions to the hospital. The 'hospital' appeared to be a large residence in an isolated area. He insisted I come in and meet his wife.
"I was somewhat uncomfortable but was convinced by his excitement. I met his wife and members of the family during a short visit and shared a joyous time.
"The contact ended there, but I have, at numerous times, remembered the occasion as a gift."
Special People Dept.
Nancy and Barry Campeaux, of Hammond, celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, July 27. They are originally from River Ridge.
No longer cool
Our stories about clothing of the past moved Rick Mink, of Metairie, to report on his former cool threads:
"I still have two pairs of bell-bottoms (not Navy issue) in the closet. Both are hip-huggers — one is blue and red plaid and the other is corduroy with laces instead of a front zipper, and side slits up to the knee with laces.
"Probably will be quite a while before they will fit me again!"
(Rick, if you happen to have a photo of you in those pants, please don't send it to me.)