Marcy Ortego says, "I am a notary, and often have to notarize documents for my son-in-law, Erin Henley, who owns Big River Glass in Baton Rouge.
"When I went by the office, he introduced me to his secretary who would be handling the lien releases: 'Miss Marcy, this is Heaven.'
"I told her, 'You must be special for parents to name you Heaven.'
"Well, one morning when I was going to the hair salon, I put on a CD. I follow the Rosary by nuns at the Mary Foundation. Halfway through, I heard a text message come through.
"I looked at my CD/radio, and at the top it read, 'A MESSAGE FROM HEAVEN, DO YOU WANT TO HEAR IT NOW?'"
Robo-nuisance call
I love these "dealing with nuisance callers" stories. Here's one from Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge:
"I received one of those robocalls where the caller wanted to know if my house was for sale.
"I thought I'd have a little fun with him, so I told him it was for sale and I was asking $6 million for it.
"Unbelievably, that didn't turn him off. He asked me how big it was.
"I told him it was a one-bedroom house, about 1,000 square feet.
"When he still didn't take the hint and asked where it was located, I thought he completely missed my attempt to put something over on him, so I hung up."
Colorful invaders
Our mention of Mr. P, the peacock, brought this note from Sal Miceli, of Mandeville:
"It’s uncanny how timely this peacock article came out. Not only is there a feral peacock in the Carrollton area of New Orleans, but there is also a peacock we saw on Jefferson Avenue in Covington, near Saint Paul's High School. How about that?"
Feathered fighters
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "Reading about Mr. P, the attack peacock (attacking his reflection in chrome bumpers) reminded me of Mr. C, the attack cardinal that hung out on the Harding Street side of Abdalla’s Department Store.
"Employees would park there, and it was strange to pass by and see bags covering all their outside rearview mirrors. If they weren’t covered, Mr. C would attack his own reflection, creating quite a havoc."
We're BIG in Beijing!
Just received this from Tina Soong, of Covington, our unpaid Asian correspondent:
"I wish to tell you that some of your columns are read by a lot of Chinese people. I sent the columns that included my humble contributions to many of our folks and friends in different parts of China, including Beijing, Nanking, Chungking, Quanzhou, Hong Kong, and other places. The columns are read and forwarded on again and again."
Special People Dept.
— Barbara Demongeaux Bourgeois (formerly Gautreau), of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 95th birthday Thursday, June 1. Formerly from Gonzales, she retired from elementary school teaching there. She plans to relocate to New Orleans to be nearer her two daughters and their families.
— Gil and Pat Parker, of Greenwell Springs, celebrate 59 years of marriage Friday, June 2.
— Gail and Owen Langridge, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 56th anniversary Saturday, June 3. She is a retired junior high teacher; he is retired plant manager of Vulcan Foundry and retired charter boat captain. He is currently on the pro staff of Bass Pro Shops.
— Bob and Susie Elliott, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, June 2. They met on a blind date on her birthday.
License to laugh
Edie Bender, of Baton Rouge, says, "You ran an item last week about a vanity (personalized) license plate. I enjoy the ones I see, but the funniest plate I’ve ever seen said 'PPMD.'
"I assumed it was a urologist."
(Then there was the proctologist on "Seinfeld"…)