"Here's my story about my last drive-in movie," says Syble Cashe, of St. Gabriel.
"I was 18 days overdue for my first child, and having false labor pains every day for a week when my husband Bob decided on the drive-in movie.
"I was reluctant to go, because I was hurting worse, but I finally agreed. This was Oct. 26, 1952.
"I spent most of the movie walking back and forth, and saw very little funny about the movie, 'Son of Paleface' (a comedy with Bob Hope, Jane Russell, and Roy Rogers), or Bob's determination to stay until the end.
"Our daughter was born around noon on Oct. 27.
"I saw the movie on TV several years ago. And yes, it was funny."
Lavender flag
Monday's underwear story reminded Storm Randall, of Baton Rouge, of her days as an Our Lady of the Lake nurse in the early '80s.
"One of my fellow nurses had plans to do something after our evening shift, so she brought a change of clothing.
"At the end of shift, something she brought was missing. In the parking lot at the rear of the hospital, the mystery was solved.
"On the arm of the parking gate, the missing article was found. For the entire shift it had been making sure that everyone knew lavender is a pretty color. Up and down, up and down!"
Burgers on skates
We recently mentioned a "most New Orleans" marriage proposal in the Rockery parking lot, over dinner of Manuel's hot tamales and Regal beer.
Stan "Mouse" Mahne, of Metairie, continues the nostalgia kick with memories of drive-in restaurants in the New Orleans metro area in the late '50s through the early '80s:
"We had places like Lenfant's, JC's, Kelley's, the Rockery, the Steer Inn, Ye Olde College Inn, and Da Rabbit."
He said many of the drive-in eateries had a special serving method:
"You would pull in and turn on your headlights; a pretty girl on roller skates would come to your car and take your order.
"I'm not talking about places like Sonic or Hopper's; these places served burgers and beer (and other fast food before the term 'fast food' was even used).
"And no one asked for IDs."
Braving the fog
"Vicki Rodick Frame was correct when she opined Monday that it’s a miracle any of us survived to see adulthood," says Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans:
"Does anyone remember the sheer joy of running or riding your bike behind 'The Mosquito Man's' truck and being engulfed in that mysterious 'Fog of Death?'
"Or maybe that was just the lunatics in my neighborhood."
Days before germs
Recent comments about how kids survived things like Flit insecticide reminded Yogi Naqin, of Bayou Blue, of this childhood practice:
"About 65 years ago, when I was a little boy, I would spend time with MamMaw and PawPaw Charley 'down da bayou' at Boudreaux Canal.
"PawPaw worked at Indian Ridge Canning Co., a shrimp factory, and also the ice plant.
"He would get a big ole pot, fill it with cistern water and a small block of ice from the ice plant, and put a big scoop in the pot.
"He would take a sip, MawMaw would, I would, and other people who would come over from the shrimp factory to drink coffee with MawMaw would take a sip of the cold water from the same scoop, and no rinsing.
"Coldest water around. And no one ever got sick. PawPaw lived to 85, MawMaw 83. I am going on 72. Cistern water was always the best."
Counting on bananas
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, tells of this supermarket experience:
"Cashier asked me if I had more than 10 items, because it was an express line.
"I honestly answered, 'Only if you count each banana!'"