From our "Life imitates movies" file, a story from Jackie Carnes about a kid who cleverly avoids trouble by using humor:
"My parents had taken the whole family to the beach, and my mother was trying to get my squirmy 3-year-old to be still for the sunscreen application.
"She finally fussed at him, and told him he wouldn't get to go out if he didn't behave and hold still.
"A huge fan of the movie 'The Lion King,' he told her, 'I laugh in the face of danger! Hahahahaha!'
"He should have gotten into trouble, but we were too busy trying to pick ourselves up off the floor."
High on the hog
Warren Perrin, of Lafayette, says while French President Macron evidently wasn't presented any Hubig's Pies during his New Orleans visit (as a reader suggested), French Ambassador Philipe Etienne scored a special gift during the reception for the president at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Monica Mayeux Huval, wife of state Rep. Mike Huval of Breaux Bridge, presented cracklings from Charlie T’s Specialty Meats to Etienne.
Warren says the ambassador had loved the first batch Monica and Rep. Huval gave him during his 2021 visit to Lafayette.
The cliché game
Here's another comment on overused words and phrases, a recent column topic:
Wayne Smith, of Covington, says he and "a small group of colleagues" play 'BS Bingo,' creating cards containing 'a list of clichés typical of the organization.'
"At the next meeting with high-level execs, we X out each word used that was on our card, achieving 'bingo' if all are used.
"Some of our favorite words were: synergy, no-brainer, collaborative, transformative, slam dunk, right size, paradigm shift, baseline, crunch the numbers … you get the idea."
Speaking of clichés
Beth Barrett's overused phrases list includes "reach out' and 'circle back.'
"When I hear these it's like fingernails on a chalkboard. I have had phone calls with people at work and counted 'reach out' four or five times in a two-minute call."
Dough for doughnuts
Gerald Wray, of Pride, tells of his discovery that these days a sweet tooth can be expensive:
"Last Sunday my grandkids, Rena (4) and Beckham (3), woke up wanting doughnuts, so off to the local shop we went.
"Not having purchased doughnuts in a good while, I was startled by the prices.
"While driving back home I thought about the old saying, 'I'll bet you dollars to doughnuts.'
"The meaning of this saying is not as accurate today; each doughnut appears to be worth more than a dollar!"
Trash talk
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, offers this thought about current trends in litter:
"It used to be that parking lots were littered with diapers and cigarette butts. These days it’s face masks and plastic flossers."
Special People Dept.
- Elaine Duplantier, of New Orleans' Lakeview area, celebrated her 96th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 6. She is a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans.
- Ethel Sexton, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Thursday, Dec. 8.
No all-star
This "kids and sports" story is from Steve Davis, of Abita Springs:
"When my youngest son was playing his first game of 'coach pitch' baseball at age 6, the coach put him in right field.
"The first ball that came his way, my son was adjusting his hat, so the center fielder had to run over and get it.
"Other balls were hit his way that day, and the center fielder ran over and got them all.
"Later that evening I had a talk with him about going after the ball. His explanation to me was on the first one he was fixing his hat; the balls to his left and right weren’t to him; and the one that bounced between his legs? That one was going too fast."