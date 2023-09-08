Dear Smiley: Recent driving stories brought to mind the different laws of physics.
A friend said that when he was young, they moved to New Orleans. His mother was always in a rush and her driving showed it.
He said they were pulled over for running a stop sign. After much discussion, his mother told the officer she was from Church Point, and in Church Point, all four wheels don't have to quit turning to be a stop.
He said they were sent on with a warning.
J.B. CASTAGNOS
Donaldsonville
Jimmy and the thief
Dear Smiley: Mention of the Jimmy Buffett concert at Baton Rouge's Paramount Theater brought back a flood of memories.
When Jimmy asked where he could continue the party, everyone yelled out, "The Country Place!" He asked that only one person speak.
Once he got the drift, there was a lot of traffic headed south on La. 30.
In the bar, Jimmy fell in with the house band, Kinfolk. They already knew and played all his repertoire. Party went on until nearly daylight.
When finished, I remember Jimmy trying to locate his leather jacket, to no avail.
So, whoever lifted his jacket can go ahead and own up to it now. Don’t make me have to rat you out.
TERRY G. ZERINGUE
Prairieville
Well, he HAD chains!
Dear Smiley: On New Year’s Eve 2017, I was driving in the mountains of Colorado to take my family skiing. I had bought snow chains for my tires, but there was no place to park to put them on.
Just ahead I saw cars in a ditch, with a man and woman behind a car trying to attach a chain to pull a vehicle out of a ditch.
As I slowly approached, I hit the same patch of ice they did and my car began to skid toward them. They ignored the traffic, so all I could do was blow my horn.
They both jumped out of the way just before I hit the car where they had been standing. I was horrified that I almost crushed them.
Graciously they assured me they were OK. If this did not take years off their lives, it sure gave me a lot of gray hair.
My Camry was totaled, so I spent two of our three ski days on the phone, buying a car in the nearest city, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A lesson learned: Put snow chains on the car before you need them.
THE REV. WAYNE EVANS
Carencro
'Frozen Nawth' revisited
Dear Smiley: Reading Marlene Pedesclaux's mention of frozen car door locks brought back memories.
I was born and raised in Detroit, which offers all four seasons equally. I miss that.
When I would wake up to a sheet of ice covering my car, my solution was to use an electric hair dryer to speed up windshield ice removal.
Then I would reach for my Zippo lighter (I was a smoker then), turn my back to the wind and heat the door key.
A hot door lock key always unlocked the car door.
THOM LIEB
Covington
Raising cane
Dear Smiley: Mention of a cane knife reminds me of when I was in high school in the early 1970s and my job was "cane scrapper."
We would walk behind the sugar cane wagons with a cane knife in hand, picking up the scraps that fell from the loaders, cutting any stalks that the cutters would miss, and tossing those into the wagons.
Cane knives also made great tools for cutting trees for bonfires.
BRUCE TAMPLAIN
Garyville
Worse then Dennis?
Dear Smiley: May I politely disagree with your list of bad accents in Dennis Quaid movies?
In "Undercover Blues" (which I really enjoyed), one of his co-stars, Larry Miller, had the silliest Southern accent I have ever heard (plus a lisp)!
NANCY VAN DEN AKKER
New Orleans