I'm getting so many hilarious stories about boys and girls playing T-ball that I'm beginning to suspect parents and grandparents enjoy that particular sport more than the kids who play it.
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, says, "Just before my son Ryan was 5 years old, I registered him with a T-ball team.
"He was a year younger and smaller than the other boys, but occasionally, he would get a turn to participate.
"He expressed to me an interest in playing catcher. Even though in T-ball the kids hit off of a tee, they still have a position of catcher, and a pitcher who simulates throwing a ball.
"The coach was happy to let Ryan position himself as catcher, since he was not yet capable of playing the field successfully.
"After the first game where Ryan was positioned as catcher, the umpire came up to me laughing. Apparently Ryan was giving pitch signals to the 'pitcher.'"
Hungry base runner
One more T-ball tale:
Sandy Young says, "When my young granddaughter Elizabeth decided to emulate her older brother Jackson and attempt T-ball, she donned her pink helmet and pink tennis shoes, hit the ball into the outfield, ran quickly to first, second, and third bases — then straight into the dugout for a snack! Don’t know how you score that."
Great Memories Dept.
I'm always amazed at how well readers recall things from the past, including TV shows in the dawn of the medium:
For instance, Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge, responds to a Friday column item:
"David Grouchy referred to 'Pop Winkle’s Barn.' Our first TV was purchased by our uncle from Kirby-Bowers on Government Street.
"We anxiously awaited the first show. It was 'Pop Winkle presents the Range Rider.'
"As I recall, he was broadcasting from 'Pop Winkle’s Store.'
"The show was sponsored by Holsum Bread. It was on Channel 28, forerunner of Channel 9. It was a UHF station. Does anyone else recall this show?"
Dusty Kling, of Baton Rouge, also recalls Pop. He says, "I seem to remember the Pop Winkle show on Baton Rouge TV (sponsored by some brand of local bread) as an intro to a Western, 'The Range Rider,' starring Jock Mahoney with his sidekick Dick West, 'All-American Boy.'
"And yes, I had the fake leather wallet with my name embossed thereon."
Bargain booze
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "When Mary Ann Riddle spoke of 25-cent martinis, it reminded me of a Copper Hill in Lafayette that had 50-cent martinis at lunch.
"At the time, I was working with a very hard to get along with co-worker. Some days, it would take a buck and a half to get me back in the office."
Special People Dept.
- Daisy Gates Smith, of Livingston, celebrated her 96th birthday Friday, Nov. 25.
- Audrey and Dick Mendel, of Kenner, celebrated their 67th anniversary Saturday, Nov. 26. They started dating in high school.
Wrong H.H.
"Post-meal conversations on Thanksgiving can go in some unexpected directions," says Perry Snyder, of Baton Rouge:
"Ours drifted into flying. To be more precise, first flights.
"My wife, Cindy, a Wisconsin native, began by sharing her oft-told story. As a 10-year-old, she flew from Eau Claire to Minneapolis on a North Central prop on which she sat next to a U.S. senator (an LSU grad, MA 1940).
"At that point, a family member who will remain anonymous interrupted her: 'Oh yeah, you sat next to Herbert Hoover.'
"Not close, so no cigar … nor peach cobbler.
"It was Hubert Humphrey. That wrong answer resulted in a prompt and long time out."
Trivia time
The above-mentioned Perry Snyder adds a "Did you know?" to his story about Hubert Humphrey's stay in Baton Rouge:
"While at LSU, Humphrey and his wife resided at 625 St. Ferdinand St."