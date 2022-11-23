For years I've been using my Thanksgiving column to recognize my family, since I'm so thankful they're kin to me. I love that so many of them are in fields devoted to helping others:
Lady Katherine
My wife of 24 years continues her mission, advocating for people with mental health challenges, by working part-time for the Louisiana Office of Behavioral Health. She's an extraordinary woman, and laughs at my jokes … sometimes.
The Kids
Daughter Tammy and husband Boyce live in Long Beach, Mississippi. She's a medical coder for Ochsner, and Boyce, a retired fire chief, is a director at Mississippi Emergency Management.
Son Thomas, aka Pokey, a retired deputy fire chief, is safety director at Our Lady of the Lake. He and wife Nicole, a hairdresser, live in Zachary.
The Grands
My two kids presented me with three grandchildren each.
From Tammy and Boyce:
Katie and husband Glen live in Lafayette. She's a licensed insurance sales agent at State Farm, and he is the operations manager at Petroleum Coordinators.
Mandy and husband Corey live in Diamondhead, Mississippi. She's a registered nurse in the Neonatal ICU at Slidell Memorial. Corey, also a nurse, does professional development education for ICU and ED (emergency department) at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport.
Landon, my grandson who is no longer with us, lost his battle with spina bifida at age 15. But memories of his courage and his great sense of humor will be with us always.
From Thomas and Nicole:
Tayler and husband Adam live in Zachary. She's a radiology technologist at the Lane Memorial medical center, and he's a firefighter in Baton Rouge who's also in the cattle business.
Ron and Kelsey live in Zachary. He's a Baton Rouge firefighter, and she is a nurse turned teacher for their four children. He also runs a landscaping service, and is an avid deer hunter.
Clint also lives in Zachary, and is also a Baton Rouge firefighter. He's involved in Ron's landscaping business, and shares his passion for thinning out deer herds.
The Greats
Thanks to my grandchildren, I have an even dozen great-grandchildren.
From Katie and Glen:
Ethan is 16, and is now driving (!). He plays football and basketball for Lafayette's Teurlings Catholic High.
Emma, 12, loves performing in local theatrical productions.
From Mandy and Corey:
Leah, 13, plays basketball for Our Lady Academy Junior High.
Macy, 10, is a budding artist, and active in gymnastics. Both girls are also in theater.
Noah, 9, plays anything with a ball (soccer and baseball so far).
From Tayler and Adam:
Austin, 8, and Dean, 5, are either baseball playing cowboys or cowboying baseball players.
From Ron and Kelsey:
Their cute daughters Natalie, 6, Heidi, 4, and Annie, 2, were joined by baby brother Judah 5 months ago.
From Clint:
Aidyn, 7, is lucky to have so many cousins for baseball games.
Louis and family
My brother Louis and his wife Jane are retired and living in Oakdale.
Son Judd and wife Stacy live in Reno, Nevada, where he's a physician. Their twin boys, now high school age, are Jakob and Justin.
Son Jason is a New Orleans attorney. His sons are Jackson (a Jesuit High football player) and Colin.
Son Josh is in the oil business in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He and wife Lauren have sons Grand and Drake. Josh's daughter Vanessa lives in Baton Rouge with her mother Melissa, a nurse.
Valeri and family
Katherine's sister Valeri LeBlanc has returned to Baton Rouge and is working with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on her litter initiative, Brighten Up Baton Rouge.
Valeri's son Wil and wife Jen live in Frisco, Texas, with daughters Arabella, fifth grade, and Aliana, second grade. He's remote working as a vice president of service management for the Boston Federal Reserve.
Son Wes and wife Michelle live in Chicago with daughter Nola (third grade). He is a partner and strategy director at Gensler architectural firm. She is a senior data scientist at Blue Cross.
Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours.