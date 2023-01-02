"I'm reflecting on the Ohio State vs. Georgia football game in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve," says Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge.
"The recap might read, 'In New York, the ball dropped at the stroke of midnight. In Georgia, it hooked left.'"
Reverse order
Here's a variation on our recent "running away from home" stories, from May Waggoner:
"Our son joined a circus as a juggler one summer during his years at Tulane. The 30-member group, composed mostly of college students, performed all around the Midwest, and usually were fed by church volunteers and lodged in church basements.
"After about six weeks, one of them said he was dreaming of leaving the circus to join a home."
Thanks, Beatles!
Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, adds to our handy list of creative ways to deal with unsolicited phone calls:
"I had several calls from what came up as 'Spam Risk' during the holidays.
"I had enough, so I answered, and when the caller asked, 'To whom do I have the pleasure of speaking?' I answered, 'I am a nowhere man, sitting in my nowhere land, making all my nowhere plans for nobody … and I have no point of view…'
"I did not get to complete the discussion, and I thought I was quite pleasant."
Seniors' Law
Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, tells of a variation of "Murphy's Law," which states, "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong."
This one is for folks who are given the senior discount in restaurants without being asked their age:
"Like most people, I use a weekly pill box for my daily pills. It has slots for morning and night pills for one week.
"As with most seniors, when I refill the box, invariably one falls on the floor.
"I think I can say with absolute certainty that when that happens, 100 per cent of the time it rolls under a cabinet into the 'toe space.'"
Language barrier
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "Your readers' reports of the witty comments they heard from their grandkids makes me wish I could see our local and distant grandkids more frequently.
"However, we might have difficulty understanding some comments from our grandson Colin. He is currently working on his Ph.D. in business management at the University of Maryland — and his comments might be difficult for me to understand."
Special People Dept.
Nathalie G. Nelson celebrated her 100th birthday Dec. 20. A World War II veteran, she joined the Women's Army Corps and was assigned to the U.S. Army Air Corps, Air Transport Command. She says, "We delivered goods to the troops and brought home the wounded."
Everybody's iconic?
Nathalie G. Nelson (featured above for hitting 100) contributes to our ongoing seminar on overused words and phrases:
"The word I am currently finding overused is 'iconic.' Even old movie stars are now 'iconic,' for heaven sakes!"
Singular suggestion
Speaking of words, Martin Hugh-Jones, of Baton Rouge, says, "In your interesting pieces on unnecessary words, you have yet to discuss 'unique.'
"Too often people write that something is 'very unique.'
"This is impossible, because if something or someone is unique, there is only one anywhere, anytime. It does not need quantifying or elaboration. If there are others, even one, it is not unique.
"When folk want to indicate something as very special, use 'singular.' This covers singular cases in a limited number of towns, cities, or counties; it can be 'very' singular."
Divine story
Here's an oldie but goodie from Katharine Bennett:
"A young grandson was visiting his grandmother for the Christmas holiday. She was listening to his prayers. He began by saying, 'Dear Howard…'
"When he finished, his grandmother asked about Howard.
"He said, 'Oh, that is God’s first name. You know, 'Our Father, which art in Heaven, Howard be your name.'”