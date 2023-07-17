"Every summer, from when my twin boys, Jacob and Caleb, were babies until their teens, we took a family beach vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama," says Kay Pressley.
"Their dad, Daniel, was responsible for putting up the large beach tent. The summer they turned 5, they were finally allowed to help Dad.
"One of the boys asked Daniel where the 'meats' were. He replied, 'In the refrigerator.'
"After a lengthy, frustrating conversation, he realized they were looking for stakes!
"And my daughter Hannah, in 'morning circle' time at La Printanière Montessori School in Baton Rouge, shared that I had taken her dog, Frannie, to the doctor to be 'shoveled' (spayed)!"
Staying put
For our series of "only in New Orleans" experiences comes this tale by Roger Boynton about the unique lure of the city:
"An older friend of mine told me this story. A buddy of his graduated from Tulane Law School in the late '50s and went to work for one of the big New Orleans firms.
"He worked with a man who taught at the law school, and had been at the firm for over five years. The older man made $600 per month and the new guy $500, which he could not live on.
"He went to Lake Charles and found a job as an in-house counsel to one of the new chemical factories at $1,500 per month, plus health care and retirement.
"Back in New Orleans, he told the older man about the job, and also told him that there was another opening for him.
"The older man's response was, 'What, and leave New Orleans?'"
Hold the spices!
Les Calvin offers a contrary view:
"In the Friday column, Pam Beadle contributed a story of finding a Louisiana chef during an Alaskan cruise, and being impressed that the shrimp, andouille, and king crab were well-seasoned with Louisiana crab boil.
"I eat everything at a boil — potatoes, corn, artichokes, garlic, etc.
"But Louisiana seafood boil for king crab fresh from Alaskan waters?
"Maybe it is just my lifelong love of their unique sweet, briny taste. I have to wonder if there are any natives of Louisiana who feel the same, or am I strange?"
Not so strange…I can see your point, and feel even stronger about lobster in crab boil. A little butter and maybe a few drops of lemon juice are all you need on that delicious, sweet meat.
Giant burger joint
"Did you know the 'white castle' in New Orleans East is up for sale?," asks Bill Haynie, of Slidell.
"The Saturday article in your column about this landmark inspired me to think of the potential marketing advantages if the hamburger chain White Castle bought this property.
"They could offer a local menu: 'Slidell Sliders,' 'Irish Bayou Faux Coffee,' 'Chef Menteur’s Special of the Day,' etc.
"I guess in retirement I have too much time on my hands."
Funny, Bill; I was just thinking that…
Special People Dept.
Wiley Duke, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 98th birthday Tuesday, July 18. He is a decorated World War II "Battle of the Bulge" veteran, one of five Duke brothers who served in three different wars.
What accent?
"John Thibodeaux’s Thursday remembrance of going to buy chicken feet reminded me of this embarrassing moment," says Terry Palmer, of Lafayette:
"Years ago my wife and I were having tile laid by a very able man who was recommended to us. He had a strong Cajun accent.
"Half-way through the job he told me he would need some additional 'tin set,' and could I pick some up for him?
"Not knowing much about setting tile, I went to Home Depot and asked for tin set.
"The clerk looked at me quizzically, then said, 'Oh, you mean thin set.'"