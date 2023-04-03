I don't normally do political news. But this dispatch from Buck Blouin, of Prairieville, seems important:
"I just heard a rumor. Kim Mulkey is leaving LSU to run for governor. She could be the first candidate in history to poll 100% of the vote."
(That 100% might be a little optimistic, Buck — there must be a few Iowa fans in Louisiana.)
Basketball fever
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, figures an Advocate headline writer had his mind on the LSU game while he worked:
"On Monday there was a story about LSU fans viewing the game at the PMAC. Under that was a story about the Pope's return from his stay in the hospital.
"The headline: 'Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday.'
"Sure, he can rebound. But can he hit the 3-pointer?"
Kingfish called out
"I read an article in the Sunday Times-Picayune telling the history of the Roosevelt Hotel," says Wayne Smith, of Covington. "It mentioned that Huey Long kept a suite there.
"That reminded me of a story a dear, long-departed friend told me: Huey Long got off the elevator, went to the newspaper stand, took a paper, and flung a dime to the newspaper seller. But it missed and fell to the floor. Huey just kept walking.
"Our dear friend, a 'She Who Must Be Obeyed' lady, was right behind him, and yelled, 'You get back here and pick up that dime and hand it to the man!'
"Huey obeyed. Heaven only knows what our friend would have done to him if he hadn't."
Slick meets Huey
Billy Coenen, of Wichita, Kansas, says, "The article on the Roosevelt Hotel reminded me of a story my father-in-law, A.W. 'Slick' Morton, told me.
"Slick was an orphan and a great footballer at French Camp, Mississippi, when one of Huey Long’s supporters asked him to come to Tallulah.
"He was told his room and board would be paid, and if he did well there he could come to LSU — Huey had declared he wanted all good Louisiana players to start going to LSU.
"After leading Tallulah to a state championship his senior year, Slick and other top Louisiana football players were taken to the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans and gathered in Huey’s suite, where they lined up and ran plays for him.
"Slick played for LSU in 1935-1937, was co-captain of the ’37 team, and thereafter was head coach at Southeastern, VMI and Mississippi State."
Celebrate literacy
These days, as you might have noticed, books and libraries need all the help they can get.
One way to help is to drop by the Friends of the LSU Libraries' Book Bazaar April 13-16 in LSU's John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 13-14; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
Pat Hoth says, "We have more than 70,000 books of all kinds."
Funds raised from the Book Bazaar go to help LSU's libraries.
Special People Dept.
- Josephine Zito, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, April 4.
- Louise Lambert, of Slidell, celebrated her 93rd birthday Sunday, April 2.
- Bill and Myrna Taylor, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday, April 4.
Trashy behavior
"As a child," says Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, "I told my mom I wanted to be a garbage man. I left them ice water at the curb.
"Years later I was working on a ranch in British Columbia, and hauled garbage to the dump with two old hands.
"We were greeted by a grizzly bear slinging refuse 30 feet in the air. I was assured it was a temporary problem.
"When the bear lumbered off I fulfilled my childhood dream — by being the fastest garbage slinger ever."