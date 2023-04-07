Dear Smiley: After reading how the small-town telephone operator tried calling around trying to find someone’s grandpa, I was reminded of something similar.
When my daughter, Julie, was about 10 or 11, she was going out to play with a neighbor.
She said, “Mom, I’m going to Jennifer’s. If you call me and I’m not there, call Jackie. If you call me and I’m not there, call Vicki. But if you call me and I’m not there, call the police.”
BEVERLY BULLIGAN
Kenner
The newest grouch
Dear Smiley: In the late ’60s a billboard sponsored by The Toggery Shop, which I eventually owned and ran for almost 50 years, said, "WELCOME TO HAMMOND, 10,000 HAPPY PEOPLE AND A FEW OLD GROUCHES."
Talk about life going full circle; I’ve now become one of the old grouches.
PHILLIP DAIGLE
Hammond
Street smarts
Dear Smiley: Growing up on a farm east of Amite, I had friends in town who all had street addresses. All I had was Route 2 — Box 105.
I kept pestering my dad about what our street address was, until one day he told me we actually lived at Plum and Nellie.
When pressed further, he explained that we lived "plum" out of Amite and "nellie" to Franklinton.
PRESTON HOLTON
New Orleans
Male model blues
Dear Smiley: Mardi Gras, and the recent passing of John K. Roberts, former CEO of Pan American Life Insurance, brought back a memory of modeling as a Hispanic basketball player.
Growing up, we always spent Mardi Gras with friends of my Aunt Anne Jeanette: Frank Lotz Miller and his wife Jean, at their photography studio on the corner of Washington and Magazine.
Mr. Frank was a well-known architectural photographer, but also dabbled in other photographic endeavors. I was in high school when he asked me to pose for a photo shoot for Pan American Life.
Some athletic event was happening in South America (the Pan American Games?) and Pan Am Life wanted to distribute brochures on the various sports.
Mr. Frank had me jumping, grasping an imaginary basketball, with hair flailing and sweat dripping, for well over an hour.
I never did get to see the results of my first international modeling gig, nor did I get any calls from Vogue to do a cover.
If someone at Pan Am has a copy locked away, please send it my way!
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
True brew
Dear Smiley: Reading about old coffee pots reminded me of my father and his brewing methods.
When I was way young, my father would use an old drip style coffee pot.
Early in the morning he would make his first cup, cutting his filters from paper towels. Of course, he made it strong. He would bring a coffee thermos to work.
Our old gas stove had a center small burner where the pilot light would stay on. He would leave that coffee pot with the leftover coffee there until he got home from work and would pour him a cup.
I tried it — once.
BARRY DUFOUR
Carencro
That's entertainment?
Dear Smiley: Speaking of "Gunsmoke," it's great to see honesty, integrity, and fair play win every episode. (How quaint and old fashioned.)
I guess that is why when grandsons Ridley and Rhett, 8 and 10 respectively, come to spend the night they make the show their special request.
We have great fun watching together. I always have several episodes recorded. This allows us to watch before bedtime and fast forward the incessant commercials that are common on channels that carry the show.
Once I forgot to fast forward the commercials. At the end of them, Rhett, still glued to the screen, says, "Man, those were some good commercials!"
OK, I guess they are; but after a million or so times, they get pretty stale.
ALAN R. CRNKO
Holden