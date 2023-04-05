Here's a story on the theme "It's GOOD to be a legislator!"
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says, "In the 1970s, before Interstate 49, U.S. 71 was the major route from Baton Rouge to Shreveport, and ran through my hometown of Campti, in Natchitoches Parish.
"Campti had no stoplights, just a blinking caution light at either end of town, where the speed limit dropped from 60 to 45 mph.
"The town council decided to increase Campti’s revenues by buying the town marshal a radar gun. This worked great for a while, until the marshal stopped a state legislator breezing through town at a speed greatly exceeding 45.
"The legislator informed the marshal that he was on his way to a session, and immune from traffic laws.
"The marshal didn’t believe him, and wrote a ticket, keeping the legislator’s driver’s license to ensure payment of the fine.
"The legislator raised such a ruckus when he got to Baton Rouge that the marshal’s radar gun was confiscated, and he never wrote another speeding ticket."
Creative writing
Mary Nola, from the Nola baseball family of Baton Rouge, says, "I love headlines, and after Sunday's thrilling Final Four victory I had the headline for Monday's paper already decided.
"But Mike thought I should let our Sports people do their usual outstanding job. I think mine is also a winner — 'FINAL-ly.'"
Religious discrimination?
"Since we’re on the subject of small towns, I have a tale," says Nick Delaune, of Prairieville.
"Many years ago, on my first journey on Interstate 12, we passed an exit with what I thought at the time was an interesting name for a town — 'Baptist Pumpkin Center.'
"Obviously, I didn’t realize there were two separate towns called Baptist and Pumpkin Center.
"I was a little confused that the Baptists had a pumpkin center. And being Catholic, I wondered why we didn’t have one."
The iceman goeth
Francisco Lomas, of Lafayette, says, "Our front porch in San Antonio, where I grew up, was so small it could only accommodate our icebox.
"My mother would place a card with numbers on the front window. The number on top would tell the iceman how much ice he would place in the icebox.
"While the iceman went about delivering ice door to door, my brother and I and some neighborhood kids would scamper onto the open flatbed ice truck and grab pieces of ice to cool off.
"One day my brother failed to notice that the iceman was back in his truck, and took off with my brother in the back.
"About 20 minutes later my brother shows up with his body covered with cuts and scraps from having jumped off the moving ice truck.
"Slight case of larceny?"
(I'd file it under "Crime Does Not Pay," Francisco.)
Teller of tales
Loretta Toussant, of Baton Rouge, addresses our porch/gallery discussion:
"Obviously, words are pronounced differently in my hometown of Maringouin.
"My great-grandfather, Clarence Lewis, called his front porch 'the garret,' where he sat most of the day, telling the same old, yet delightful tales to whoever stopped by to chat."
Something missing
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, tells us, "Nothing says 'small town' like my LSU law professor Frank Maraist of Kaplan thinking they had a 'Stern Auto' in their town — until he went to Lafayette and saw a Western Auto sign that didn’t have some letters blown away."
Special People Dept.
Murray Lirette, of Slidell, celebrates his 99th birthday Thursday, April 6. He is a World War II veteran and former POW.
The Source
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, says wife Bertha's students have started a vegetable garden at La Belle Aire Elementary.
"Recently she posed a question to her class, 'Where do milk and eggs come from?'
"The students answered in unison, 'WALMART!'"