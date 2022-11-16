From time to time we check in on Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, to see what her precocious granddaughter Zelda, 8, is up to.
In this installment, the little lady provides the most concise description of football I've ever heard:
Says Gail: "Zelda visited us while we watched the LSU-Arkansas game on television. Her parents spend more time watching tennis than football, so she watched the game with curiosity.
"After Harold Perkins chased the Arkansas quarterback and took him down, she commented, 'It looks like running with wrestling.'
"Then, after a bruising tackle, she added, 'I don’t know why anyone would play this game. It looks dangerous! Someone could get hurt.'"
Product placement
"I just saw the most amazing thing on TV," says Elliott Raisen, of Metairie:
"I was watching the news, and this woman started coughing to the point where she couldn't talk to give the news.
"So she said, 'We're going to a break.'
"And guess what came on right away in the break — a commercial for Mucinex for coughing. First time ever that the news broadcast led into the commercial."
(I suppose she's fortunate the commercial wasn't for medicine to treat a heart attack.)
Whither the weather?
Kenny Blanchard, of Plattenville, says our mention of TV weather people inspired him to come up with "the almost perfect weather forecast for making the forecaster look good:
"'Today will be clear to partly cloudy with the possibility of scattered showers throughout the area.'"
Teacher's lament
Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, says our current seminar on over-used words reminded him of a story he sent me in 2020. It's worth repeating:
"When an English class met for the first time, the teacher told the class there were two words not permitted to be used. The words were 'cool' and 'awesome.'
"After that rule was laid down and the teacher was about to move on, a student interrupted and asked, 'Are you going to tell us what the words are?'"
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Shooter Mullins says, "I have a fond memory of eating at the place we called 'Spanish Morrison's' when in New Orleans.
"All us kids were big fans. I have no doubt that you have dined there also — right in the middle of town and set up like a Spanish courtyard with lanterns, wishing well, and balconies around.
"It seemed like a magical place. I have no idea how many years it was there. Surely it is long gone now."
(Sounds like a cafeteria. I recall Pancho's in New Orleans, and Baton Rouge too, that served Mexican food cafeteria style. But I don't recall especially fancy decor.)
Nice People Dept.
Shelley Calloni, of Baton Rouge, thanks those who helped when her 81-year-old mother, struggling with a package, fell in front of the JCPenney store:
"A customer realized she was struggling to make it to the building with the box. She took it from my mother, but as she tried to step up on the curb, my mother fell backwards and hit her head on the asphalt.
"Several people rushed to her aid. A lady used my mother’s cellphone to call me and tell me she had fallen. She’s on blood thinners, and a blow to the head could be deadly.
"They had already called 911. I didn’t get the names of any of those there, but they showed my family there are still good people in this world."
Bargain booze
"I’ve enjoyed reading your articles lately about the cost of drinks and overused words," says Mary Ann Riddle, of Baton Rouge.
"Readers need to eat lunch at Juban’s — 25-cent martinis.
"They are 'awesome.'"
(While I don't normally promote businesses in this column, I consider passing along news of martinis for a quarter a public service.)