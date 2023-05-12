Dear Smiley: About a Thursday story in The Advocate on "dusting" boiled seafood with spices:
While staying in Savannah, Georgia, to visit my cousin Byron Stephens on Tybee Island and try the "river walk" area restaurants in Savannah, we sampled "low country boil” shrimp. This involved boiling them in water, then dusting afterward "for flavor."
This, to say the least, was a shock to our systems, especially my two boys, who had never had anything but good south Louisiana boiled seafood.
To this day we laugh about it, and how the difference in the taste of the seasoned product was like night and day! My oldest son said, “Low country boil is disgusting!"
My disappointment extended to Cousin Byron and his acceptance of that procedure, since his parents were native to Morgan City, home of the “Blessing of the Fleet.”
EARL NEWMAN
Baton Rouge
Caring caravan
Dear Smiley: I read the story of farmworkers stopping and facing the train when the body of a soldier killed in action passed the farms near Mansura, following the sad sound of the train's whistle. This was a true sign of respect.
It reminded of a story that Father Scott Chemino told at the opening of the historic Bunkie train depot as a museum.
When soldiers were killed in action in the Vietnam War, the families were notified when the body was to be brought back to the nearest train station.
One family in Plaucheville received word of their son's body being brought to the Bunkie depot.
Word of the tragedy spread throughout the community. As the family began their trek to Bunkie, little did they know that by the time they reached Bunkie a long caravan had followed them to the train station to be with them.
This just tells you of the love people have in rural communities, such as Avoyelles Parish. I still tear up when I hear that story.
CHARLES RIDDLE
Marksville
Sense of smell
Dear Smiley: Tony Falterman's article on old remedies reminded me of a similar situation with my father in the late ’60s.
He had a nosebleed we couldn't control, so his family doctor packed his nose with a gauze-type material. About four hours after getting him home, the packing began to come loose.
We again met the doctor for him to repack the nose. He told us if this packing didn't work, he had a surefire way to stop the bleeding — but we wouldn't like it.
The second packing started to fall out during the night, so we again had to meet the doctor. This time he showed up with a small package that looked like it came from the butcher shop.
About 20 minutes later he had finished repacking the nose — but this time he used salt meat. He left the packing in place for about five days. We soon knew why he warned us we wouldn't like it.
When the packing was removed, the wound was healed — and we were able to again be in the same room with Dad.
LEON TOUPS
Metairie
Know your plots
Dear Smiley: I got an email from my son about his 17-year-old, Joseph:
He and Joseph watched "White Fang," an animated movie based on Jack London's famous novel.
In the last third of the movie, things are beginning to resolve. The bad guy is back in jail, the villain has been driven away. White Fang is about to go off into the wild to go back to his roots. And the hero and his newly pregnant wife are about to head back to California to raise their infant child.
Joseph clicks the remote, to see how much time is left: "There's still 14 minutes left for something to go horribly wrong!"
LINDA DALFERES
Baton Rouge