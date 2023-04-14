Dear Smiley: A co-worker from Port Arthur, Texas, the late Richard McDill, often told this story:
After his junior year in high school he told his parents he was tired of school and was quitting. His father said he would then need a job so he could help with rent and groceries.
The next evening his father gave him an address and said, “I have found you a job commensurate with your skills and abilities. You are to report for work at 6 a.m. tomorrow.”
As Richard told me, “I get there and it is the city dump, and I have a job as the Number 2 slinger on a dump truck; the one who has to cross the street to pick up the garbage."
He was "mortified and a bit angry," but did the work. At the end of the first week, he told his parents that finishing high school would be best.
His father said, “That’s great, son, but you're to continue helping with rent and groceries until you get back in school.”
It aggravated him so much that he worked hard enough to be promoted to Number 1 slinger before he went back to finish high school.
LARRY GREENBLATT
Lafayette
Mom the cardsharp
Dear Smiley: Can you stand one more story about small towns?
When my daddy, Edmund Mequet, was a boy growing up in Jeanerette in the 1920s, his mother played cards all day.
When he got out of school, he’d call the telephone operator:
“Just a minute, Ed, while I find out where the card game is today,” she would tell him.
After she called around to a few likely locations, she’d tell him where his mama and the other card-playing ladies were. He would walk over there from school.
Of course, they always had a big pot of gumbo or red beans simmering on the stove, and all the kids could help themselves — while their mamas continued their gossiping and their daily card game.
ANGELA CARLL
New Orleans
Ferry days
Dear Smiley: I still have vivid memories of riding my bike to the "ferry terminal" in Port Allen (simply a floating barge) then riding the ferry from Port Allen to downtown Baton Rouge as a 7-or-8-year-old kid to visit Kress and other stores.
Riding the ferries on foot cost a dime, but you only had to pay on the Baton Rouge side, so many a time I/we would get on on the Port Allen side, ride to our heart's content back and forth across the river, then get back off on the Port Allen side. For free!
I could elaborate about visiting the midship engine room and the engine room man welcoming me/us to meander and gawk. I never made it up on top to the pilot station, but I seriously and mournfully lusted after it! I still have a sense of loss about not getting up there.
But why I write is really about how "grown-up" it felt as a kid to ride to the ferry on my bike, cross on foot and pay my dime, then walk the very few minutes and blocks to spend my quarter allowance in those stores!
JODY LILIEDAHL
Fishers, Indiana
Heat warning
Dear Smiley: The mention of Bishop Stanley Ott brings back a moment in time when we were both members of the YMCA on Baton Rouge's North Foster Drive.
We would jog together on the asphalt track in the early mornings, often talking as we jogged. At one mile he would leave me in his tracks.
One morning, I entered the steam room and exclaimed, “It’s hotter than hell in here.”
I hear a soft voice reply, "Not quite.”
Suddenly, the steam clears and there sat Bishop Ott. We burst into laughter.
JIM CARRUTH
Baton Rouge