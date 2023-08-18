Dear Smiley: Reading driving stories reminded me of my beloved grandmother having fun at the wheel back in the day.
She had a 1949 Dodge Coronet that I learned to drive. As a 9- to 10-year-old, I would take the Dodge to the mailbox and back every day when I stayed with her in the summer.
It was a mile or so round trip, and built a lot of confidence in my driving ability.
So when it came time to bring me home, I insisted on driving. She would have none of that, since we had to travel a small stretch of highway.
There were no stock laws, so the cows would be all over the roads, leaving their patties for good measure.
Grandma knew I was upset because of her refusal to let me drive. Since she never washed the car herself, it became a game of seeing how many cow pies she could hit dead center.
Swerving from one side of a dirt road to the other, hitting every cow pie she could, finally made me tell her she was hitting them all.
She just looked at me and smiled, which broke my angry mood in half. Boy, I miss her!
ALAN R. CRNKO
Holden
The goat show
Dear Smiley: Another road trip unlike any in Louisiana:
After the Valdez, Alaska, oil spill in 1989, I went to Valdez for a business trip.
I flew into Juneau and drove to Valdez via a two-lane highway, with the ocean on one side and mountains on the other.
After completing my assignment and driving back to Juneau, I came upon numerous autos parked on both sides of the narrow highway, and people looking up toward the mountain.
I was curious, so I decided to park after the last car. When I walked to the crowd, I looked up at the mountain and saw dozens of mountain goats, young and adult, standing on the side of the mountain at about a 60-degree angle.
DON MOUNEY
River Ridge
Not just for hogs
Dear Smiley: One more gravy story?
My mom, Dottie, grew up as a country girl, a LeBlanc from Chackbay. My dad, Bill, was a Yankee from upstate New York.
After marrying, the newlyweds traveled to Watkins Glen, New York, so my dad’s relatives could meet the new bride.
The big family dinner was just starting when someone brought in a big bowl of boiled potatoes and placed it on the table.
My mom was amazed: “Back home we fed boiled potatoes to the hogs. I couldn’t wait to see what to see what type of animal was joining us. And would it eat at the table?”
She watched, disappointed, as one by one everyone speared a potato, mashed it, and poured gravy on it.
“Ah ha!" she thought. "Their potato is our rice!”
She followed suit, and was soon eating the first of thousands of potatoes with gravy, a culinary gift from her new husband.
PAT COUGEVAN
Mandeville
Forever young
Dear Smiley: Last year on my birthday (Aug. 15), my husband was recuperating from open heart surgery. We didn't celebrate my day.
This year he is recovering from a hip replacement; no party for me!
So, since I've missed two birthdays, I'm asking you, can I just not count them?
But then I remembered; I am younger today than I ever will be again!
PEG USNER
Mandeville
Love song
Dear Smiley: After reading about people’s favorite movie lines, I started wondering what some of mine were.
None came to mind. However, after listening to the soundtrack of "Les Misérables" this morning, out of the blue this line caught my attention.
Jean Valjean sings it; it is the final song of the show. The line is “To love another person is to see the face of God.”
NICK DELAUNE
Prairieville