Memory of a childhood mishap from Wilson Punch:
"When I attended Imaculata Elementary Catholic School in Marrero ages ago, we were caught telling jokes and giggling during class. Sister John Ellen had us stay after school to scrape gum from underneath desks and mop the second-story classroom floor.
"My job was to empty the dirty mop bucket water and bring fresh water up the two flights of stairs. After one agonizing trip, I decided to dump the dirty water into the courtyard drain outside the classroom.
"Just as I turned the bucket over, I saw Sister John Ellen and Mother Superior walking next to the drain!
"I threw the bucket away, slid down a pipe, jumped off the covered walkway, and ran home, four miles away.
"Sister John Ellen and Mother Superior arrived at the classroom dripping wet with mop strings plastered on their habits, demanding to know who tossed that water.
"All my friends yelled, 'Sonny Punch!'
"I wasn’t severely punished next day, because the Monsignor couldn’t stop laughing!"
Cajun porches
Continuing our seminar on porches, Morgan J. Landry, of Pierre Part, says, "The word 'galleries' used for front porches is actually Louisiana Cajun French (galilée).
"Here in Pierre Part during my youth many evenings were spent on the galilée. Neighbors would spend the evening on my grandfather's porch. He was a verbal historian of a sort and knew a lot about the history up to the Civil War in Louisiana, etc.
"We'd sit there from early evening to late night, until mosquitoes ran us off at about 9:30 to 10 p.m.
"We'd listen to his stories, and neighbors would ask questions. Many told their own stories, some concerning Jean Lafitte and a sunken ship.
"Children would run in the yard after lightning bugs. Some we'd put in a jar; others we'd rub on our shirts so they would glow. Then we'd play tag in the dark."
Sam the author
On Friday, Sam Irwin's name was left off his mention of Dr. Jocelyn Hazelwood Donlon's book "Swinging In Place: Porch Life in Southern Culture."
To make it up to Sam, I'm mentioning to his newest book, "The Hidden History of Louisiana's Jazz Age." As leader of Baton Rouge's Florida Street Blowhards, playing early jazz and blues numbers, he's a student of our roots music.
The book can be found at Cavalier Books in Denham Springs, Barnes & Nobles across the state, and in New Orleans at Louisiana Music Factory and Octavia Books. It also is available at online booksellers and through his website, www.SamIrwin.net.
Happy Pie Day
After celebrating Pie Day on Good Friday with the Svendson family of Catahoula, Charlie Cole, of Baton Rouge, sent me an article from the Franciscan Spirit Blog:
"Most agree Pie Day originated in France as 'Jour de Tarte' in the middle of the 12th Century.
"Work on Good Friday, including cooking, was forbidden. All food preparation had to be done the previous day. Fruit pies were prepared so spoilage would not be a concern."
Charlie says Cajuns carried on the tradition with sweet dough pies on Good Friday.
Special People Dept.
Jack Emerson, of Metairie, celebrates his 100th birthday Monday, April 10. He was a pilot in the Army Air Corps, flying the B-25 Mitchell bomber over Italy during World War II.
Basket case
"Years ago when I was in grade school in New Orleans," says Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, "students at several grammar schools were invited to a concert in Loyola's gym.
"Between each song the conductor would give a short summary of the song to be played.
"Before the orchestra played the 'William Tell Overture,' he announced that if any student yelled out 'Hi-Yo, Silver!' he would put the basketball goal down and stuff that student in the basket."