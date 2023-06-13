Readers are on a nostalgia binge. First it was service stations, as opposed to convenience stores with gas pumps.
Now it's watching movies outdoors:
Brenda Hayden says, "Does anybody else remember drive-in movie theaters?
"Smiley, I know you are too young to remember them (thanks for the laugh, Brenda) but I sure do.
"I was never guilty of this (I didn't have a car), but some of us would load up a bunch of friends in the trunk and sneak them in.
"And what about those smelly sticks we would light up and put on the dash to keep the mosquitoes away? Boy — those were the good old days!"
Yeah, right — smoky, smelly mosquito repellant that didn't work, and south Louisiana heat, even at night.
What fun!
Fill with care
Don Pekarek, of Slidell, says, "Nostalgic memories of gas stations in the '50s and early '60s miss an important piece.
"Yes, the recipient of the service in that era got it all. But not so for those of us who provided that service.
"Automatic shut-off valves, for when the tank is full, had not yet been invented.
"Listening to the distinct sound of a tank being filled was the best method of detection. The other way was getting an ear full of gas."
What's a GPS?
"JEBK," of Mandeville, says, "In the old days, gas stations had free maps. A long time before cellphones were even thought of."
Educational experience
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "One of my daddy’s businesses in the '60s was a service station.
"He put me to work providing full service — cleaning windshields, checking oil, filling tanks, for less than minimum wage.
"The only perk of the job as a 13-year-old was getting to peruse the air fresheners we had for sale with scantily clad ladies on them."
Special station
"Mention of service stations," says Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, "reminded me of Mr. Sam Graffeo, who owned and operated an Esso station in Donaldsonville.
"He was one of the kindest men one could ever meet. He would not only fill your tank, but also clean your windshield, check your oil, and also check the air pressure in your tires. He was one of the best."
(Reminds me of my dad's favorite service station when we lived in north Baton Rouge in the '50's: Scimeca's Esso on Plank Road. He was there every Saturday morning for full service on his '49 Plymouth, which included a car wash.)
Don't give up!
Roger Wattam, of Baton Rouge, says the moral of this story is "Persistence does pays off."
He explains, "When young American tennis phenom Coco Gauff lost at the French Open to Iga Swiatek for the seventh consecutive time, I was reminded of the immortal words of Vitas Gerulaitis.
"When he finally ended his losing streak against the great Jimmy Connors, he proclaimed, 'And let that be a lesson to you all. Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row!'"
Special People Dept.
— Esther Glaudi, of Metairie, celebrates her 100th birthday Wednesday, June 14. She is a native of New Orleans.
— Libby Dudley Rickey, of Lafayette, formerly of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, June 14. She is an Istrouma High graduate, and was a member of the basketball team.
Odd ride
Marty Roth, of Metairie, says "Being classic and antique car folks, for several years I also drove very French Citroens, including the unusual-looking Deaux Cheveau, a 2-cylinder 'Tin Snail.'
"My bumper sticker read 'I THINK YOUR CAR LOOKS FUNNY TOO.'"
License to smile
Paula King tells of this license plate seen in Gretna: BOO-DRO.
And Sandra Vargo tells of a license plate that was amusing, but also recalls a command issued by all parents of small children before a road trip: PB4UGO.