"Mention of music and animals brought back a fond memory," says Bill Bozzelle, of Baton Rouge.
"As a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, I spent many a Valentine’s Day singing love songs all over the area.
"One year, we performed for one of the employees of the Baton Rouge Zoo. On our way out, our guide pointed out a pair of golden lion tamarins (small monkeys with dramatic red manes).
"They were on loan from another zoo. There were hopes the couple would mate and produce offspring.
"We decided to sing to them. As we sang, they cocked their heads and looked us in the eye. They snuggled next to each other, as though they understood the meaning of the song.
"It must have worked, because we heard from the zookeepers that the pair did, indeed, produce a baby tamarin within the year. Music works wonders!"
Don't dig it
A cold weather story from Ron Phillips, of Baton Rouge:
"After college at USL (Now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette), I left Lafayette in October in my 1960 Volkswagen Beetle for Newport, Rhode Island, and Navy Officers Candidate School.
"When I arrived in Newport, I saw a tire store with a sale on snow tires. Being a country boy from Louisiana, I liked the idea of lug tires. I had two installed.
"When winter snowstorms came, our cars had been parked on a big lot all week. At Saturday liberty, the guys with the big Impalas and Bonnevilles had to haul three other guys around for the weekend to have enough manpower to dig their cars out of the snow, with hub caps as shovels.
"I just dug down enough to open the door. My little air-cooled rear engine came to life. With snow tires, after rocking a couple of times I was off. A great combination of vehicle and tires for the Frozen Nawth!"
Fixing ALMOST everything
Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue, says, "I haven't seen many stories about welders, so here's one:
"Big Al was one of the best welders around. Anytime there was a job that had to be perfect, Big Al was the one called on. No job was too big or too small.
"But he was the first to admit there were two things he could not repair.
"He had them listed on his truck: 'The crack of dawn and a broken heart.'"
Yat at work
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "With football season in full swing, I recall being a young Yat entrepreneur in the early 1970s.
"We lived on Broadway near the old Tulane Stadium. We didn't have a big driveway, so before a game, I would go down our street, between Spruce and Cohn, and ask neighbors if I could park cars of Saints and Greenie fans, and we'd split the profits.
"We'd charge around $2, and $5 for the Sugar Bowl.
"Patrons would freely give me their keys so I could back up cars for late returning fans. And I was only 13, not a legal driving age!"
Missing persons
"Mac of Metairie" says, "In 2009, my wife and I made the ride up Pikes Peak. Halfway up it turned into a dirt/gravel road. The gravel and the snow made the ride interesting.
"On the way back down, we saw four cars: 1920-1930 vintage convertibles. The drivers had goggles, leather helmets and scarfs.
"I chatted with the driver of one of the cars. He said they had been a big club, but they were the last four. I did not want to ask what happened to the others."