One of our "tall tales" contributors, Joe Guilbeau, of Plaquemine, tells us he's really from a very small place. Here's how Joe describes it:
"My hometown was so small they had to move back the city line to put up a phone booth.
"My school was so small, one time they had to cancel driver's ed for one whole year. Our mule had died.
"One year we finally got our white line on the center of our street, but it didn't work out. The rain washed off all the paint off the gravel."
"When we finally got our red light, nobody understood it. They drove to it, took a right turn and drove into the country and couldn't get back."
Vital comma
Donald Songy, of Prairieville, says, "Seeing the passing of Dr. Hypolite Landry (former East Baton Rouge coroner) brought to mind one of the more clever headlines in the Advocate’s Sports section.
"In the 1970s, Don Landry was the coach of Nicholls State University’s basketball team, and its star player was Shelby Hypolite.
"When all-conference honors were announced, the headline read, 'Hypolite, Landry honored.'”
Manna from home
Elise Kaufman says, "Charlie and I left New Orleans for Boston in 1979.
"There was no 'Looziana' coffee up in the Frozen Nawth, so my dad, Junie Schlesinger, would send 12 pounds of French Market Dark Roast Coffee & Chicory from Schwegmann’s every six months (along with Zatarain’s crab boil for when I cooked lobsters…another story)!
"One coffee shipment was all decaf. I asked if he was trying to tell me something!
"Now, being back in Louisiana for over 30 years, we go cool off in Asheville, North Carolina, for summer. Ingles Markets carry all varieties of Community for my cold drip!"
Grounds for craving
We recently had a story about a gent who chewed coffee grounds for a quick energy burst. Here's a similar tale:
Charlotte Prouty, of Baton Rouge, says, "Years ago I worked in a hair salon.
"One of the hairdressers was pregnant. She would go in the dispensary where the coffee pot was, take a tablespoon of coffee grounds right out of the bag and eat it like candy. She did this both times she was pregnant!"
Love volunteers!
A while back we had stories about how volunteering, especially in the military, was not always a good idea.
Rick Mink, of Metairie, offers this defense of volunteering:
"It is hard to believe that we as a community could get along without volunteers!
"As my son progressed through school, from St. Pius X to Christian Brothers to Jesuit, I found myself volunteering many times. Ended up a 'band dad' for five years at Jesuit.
"But I also got 'volunteered' a couple of times along the way. When I joined an admiral’s staff in Newport, Rhode Island, they found out I was an Eagle Scout. I was suddenly an assistant scoutmaster. No weekend duty for my stay there!
"The second time I got 'volunteered' was after I was hired as controller at the Hotel Monteleone in 1986. My general manager, Howard Goodman, volunteered me to count money for the French Quarter Festival. He was on their board.
"I finally retired from the French Quarter Festival in 2011, after counting money for 25 years and spending 16 years on the board, six as treasurer.
"Thanks to the thousands of volunteers who make our communities work."
Love and aging
"Monday's 'for richer for poorer' column item brought marriage vows to mind," says Peg Usner, of Mandeville:
"My husband and I fell in love and married for 'better or worse, richer or poorer,' etc.
"Now, as we age, with various aches and pains becoming more frequent, I consider an addition to vows:
"We will stay together through 'falling in love to falling apart!'"