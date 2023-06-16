Dear Smiley: As I’m reading how many people think math (especially algebra) may not be useful, I want to share my experience.
Years ago, when I was in my early 70s, I was making a decorative round table cloth. The fabric was expensive, but the trim was exorbitantly so.
Since I didn’t want to waste trim, I was trying to figure out almost to the inch just how much to order.
I remembered — Pi x d=C.
Using my algebra, it came out perfectly!
You are never too old to use your algebra!
REDEAN PARSONS
St. Francisville
Dear Redean: I have no idea what you just said, but I'm glad it came out well.
Personal touch
Dear Smiley: About the glory days of gas station service:
I started driving when I was 15, in 1967. I had to sit on two phone books and a pillow. The only station we used was Dan Usner's Shell on South Claiborne.
The two service guys, Joe and Carey, consistently provided excellent service.
Even after self-serve pumps were installed, they would never let me pump my own gas.
After I had my own car, a 1970 VW Beetle, they continued to provide the same high level of service.
One day Carey gave me a tire, explaining that a woman's Beetle was totaled in a wreck in front of the station. He asked for the only tire that wasn't busted, for me.
One evening my Beetle threw a rod across the street from the station. Joe walked across the busy street and pushed the car to the station, called me a cab, and promised to keep an eye on my car until I could get it towed to my mechanic in the morning. Now that is service!
KATIE NACHOD
New Orleans
One-stop service
Dear Smiley: Mention of Baton Rouge full-service stations would not be complete without mentioning Calvaruso’s Shell on Florida Street.
In my younger days, I had a series of jalopies and very little extra money. They not only gave me full service, they would send someone to change a flat, etc.
They let me run a tab until payday, with cash advances when I needed them. On payday, I would cash my paycheck there, and take the money left after paying my bill.
They were my gas station, AAA, and bank.
MARY VERNOY
Metairie
What movies?
Dear Smiley: Mention of drive-in movie theaters stirred fond memories from some 70 years ago, when vehicles were large machines, without A/C, and televisions were rare luxury items.
My parents would load us up in our pajamas, with pillows and blankets, and go to a drive-in movie.
We little kids weren’t interested in the movie, but in getting to run around and play on the giant swing sets.
When we tired, Daddy would lay us out on top of the big car, where we’d sleep until the movie was over.
ANNIE FUGLER
Denham Springs
Dear Annie: I assume Daddy never forgot and drove off with you on top of the car…
Hint not taken
Dear Smiley: At the end of the school year, the La Belle Air Elementary faculty presented wife Bertha a plaque recognizing her teaching career, which began in 1969.
Two weeks later, while attending a training session for summer school teachers, Bertha met one of the younger teachers from her school.
The surprised teacher exclaimed, "I thought we gave you the plaque so you would retire and stay home!"
MARIANO HINOJOSA
Baton Rouge
Target audience
Dear Smiley: I'm 72, almost 73. After a doctor's appointment, I stopped by a seafood place for take-out.
After running my card, they gave me the receipt to sign and a pen. The pen had a funeral home logo.
I asked the waiter, "Do you always have old people sign their receipts with funeral home pens?"
Not even a grin…
MICHAEL HESS
Slidell