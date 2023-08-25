Dear Smiley: Recently, I found myself driving behind a Ford pickup on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
The driver was a senior citizen traveling well below the posted speed limit.
Hand-painted on the tailgate in what looked like white house paint were the words "Old and Slow."
MARIANO HINOJOSA
Baton Rouge
What accent?
Dear Smiley: Never make fun of accents, especially Cajun accents.
When I was in college at SLI (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in 1955, in freshman English some of my classmates made fun of a girl from Mamou.
In later years, she finished her doctorate in English and taught at an Ivy League university.
ADELAIDE GAHN
Lafayette
Dream team
Dear Smiley: Driving in the U.K. can be a challenge.
My husband and I solved two problems thusly: When unsure of which exit to take from a roundabout, we simply kept going around the circle until we figured it out. We may have looked silly to natives, but we got to our destinations without having to backtrack.
But the greater challenge was driving a four-on-the-floor stick shift. As an American driver, you’re used to shifting with your right hand; therefore, shifting with your left hand in the same pattern is rather difficult.
So I (the passenger) would operate the stick shift whenever he (the driver) would say the appropriate gear as he depressed the clutch. Teamwork makes the dream work!
KATHY GIBBS
Mandeville
Lost American
Dear Smiley: Stories about driving and the difficulties of maneuvering in foreign countries reminded me of my experience in Ireland.
I rented a vehicle in Dublin and drove around the country on the left-hand side, experiencing my first roundabouts.
When it was time to return the vehicle (pre-GPS), I could not maneuver my way back to the rental agency.
I called the agency from my hotel and inquired about the cost of leaving the car at the hotel parking lot and the keys with the concierge.
The fee was minimal, and a lot of stress was eliminated. A glass of Guinness helped with my relaxing after the deal!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
True confession
Dear Smiley: Stories about the height of Pikes Peak remind me: I don’t know what it is today, but if everyone takes a couple of rocks as souvenirs, the height would decrease.
In 1976, I, along with my wife and two small boys, drove to the top.
The drive was pretty scary, with little or no guardrails along the way. When we reached the top, the view was magnificent. We walked around and visited the gift shop.
When we had enough of sightseeing, we loaded up the vehicle, but not before taking a couple of 8-pound rocks for souvenirs. Hey, there were enough that they wouldn’t be missed.
We drove back down, and along the way, there were cars lined up, with an officer stopping to talk with the drivers. I figured someone must have reported us and the “jig was up.”
When it was our turn, I rolled down the window, and the officer said he was checking to see if our brakes were OK and not overheating. Whew, too close.
Now that I am older and wiser, if I ever go back, I’ll bring those rocks back. My backyard waterfall won’t miss them.
KENNY BLANCHARD
Plattenville
Untapped market?
Dear Smiley: We just returned from a trip to Alaska and the Canadian northwest, and never once saw a lawyer commercial on TV or their billboards along the highways. Maybe we should send our attorneys to the Pacific northwest, since they obviously need them more than we do!
KATHY MASEY
Baton Rouge
Name that food
Dear Smiley: When my grandson was a little guy, his other grandfather raised muscadines. He called them “monkey dines.”
Hamburgers were “burger da da.”
Now he marvels at the things his kids say.
JACOB SCARDINA
Baton Rouge
Dear Jacob: I'm not mentioning what he called chicken nuggets.